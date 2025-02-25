Zak Brown sets sky-high expectations of Kyle Larson's second 'Double Duty' attempt with McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson debuted at the Indy 500 in 2024 as Arrow McLaren entered a fourth entry into the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. The 32-year-old will be attempting the double (Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600) again for the 2025 season, and McLaren CEO Zak Brown revealed his expectations from the former.

Brown has come out and released a public statement for Arrow McLaren's IndyCar season on February 24, as the 2025 season is on the horizon. Brown spoke about the FOX partnership, newly appointed Team Principal Tony Kanaan, IndyCar's future, and the drivers. Speaking about Larson and the Indy 500, he said,

“There’s no doubt we’re counting down the days until the Indy 500, where we’ll be racing once again with Kyle Larson in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for our fourth entry in the race," Brown said in a press release.

“It’s an honor to work with Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon and the Hendrick Motorsports team. We’re working hard together to get Kyle in a position to complete all 1,100 miles on May 25 in Indy and Charlotte, and just maybe win at both.”

Kyle Larson attempted the double in 2024 but failed to race at the Coca-Cola 600 following the inclement weather which delayed the Indy 500. Larson reached just in time to see the premature end of the Coca-Cola 600 because of the weather. The No.5 driver was replaced by Justin Allgaier for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson drove for Arrow McLaren for the 2024 Indy 500 sponsored by Hendrickcars.com. The Hendrick Motorsports driver started the race in P5 but finished outside the Top 10 in P18. Nonetheless, it was an impressive attempt and Zak Brown expects more from Kyle for the 2025 race, and for him to complete the double this year.

NASCAR’s waiver rule might jeopardize Kyle Larson's double attempt

NASCAR introduced new regulations for the 2025 season which imposed a stricter waiver policy. As per the new rule, any driver who misses a race, excluding reasons like medical emergency and birth of a child, will have to forfeit their accrued playoff points.

If Kyle Larson, who missed the Coca-Cola 600 in 2024, did the same for the upcoming season, he will also have to forfeit his playoff points. This jeopardizes his attempt at the double. The Hendrick Motorsports driver came out and delivered his opinions about the new rule, as he said,

“It is what it is. It's probably going to come into play more for people getting suspended for doing stupid stuff on the track rather than a weather delay at Indianapolis,” Larson told Sportsnaut.

“Hopefully the weather is better in Indy this year and it's other people getting in trouble and I won't have to worry about the waiver. Really, hopefully no one has to worry about that.”

In case, the weather delays the Indy 500, Larson would have to abandon his open-wheel racing entry and fly to Charlotte in time to attend the Coca-Cola 600 to not lose the playoff points.

