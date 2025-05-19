Zak Brown shares powerful message after Pato O'Ward clinches Indy 500 front row spot

Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward will start the 2025 Indy 500 from P3 on the grid with Veteran Takuma Sato and rookie Robert Shwartzman. McLaren CEO Zak Brown came out after the Sunday qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and shared a powerful message for the #5 Chevrolet drivers.

O'Ward came into the 2025 Indy 500 with the feeling of redemption after losing last year to Josef Newgarden in the final laps. The Mexican driver was comfortably in the lead as the caution towards the end of the race changed the situation, and the #2 Team Penske drivers overtook O’Ward going into the final lap.

This season, O'Ward had a strong start to the Indy 500 weekend and showcased good race pace and qualifying pace in the four days of practice that preceded the two qualifying days. The Mexican breezed through the challenge of the first qualifying session on Saturday and made the Top 12.

The Arrow McLaren driver had a great day at Sunday qualifying, making it into the Fast 6 session. However, rookie Robert Shwartzman shocked everyone and set the fastest average speed in the Fast 6 and clinched the pole position for the Indy 500.

Pato O'Ward finished P3 among the Fast 6, which guaranteed a front row start for the Arrow McLaren driver. Zak Brown hailed his driver's efforts in the IndyCar qualifying on X.

“We've got the best view in P3 to bring the field to green next Sunday. Mega laps from Pato for a four-lap average of 232.098 mph, powered by @TeamChevy and a full @ArrowMcLaren team effort for the 5 car to secure a front row position for the Indianapolis 500. Now let’s go finish the job 👊”

Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard were the only Arrow McLaren drivers to make it to the Top 12, while Kyle Larson and Nolan Siegel qualified outside the Top 20.

Zak Brown hails Arrow McLaren drivers for the Indy 500 qualifying effort feat. Pato O'Ward

McLaren CEO Zak Brown came out and hailed the whole Arrow McLaren driver lineup after the Indy 500 qualifying. The Papaya team fielded four cars for the Indy 500, which includes the three regular season drivers Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel, along with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson.

“Sunday can't come soon enough, where we're set for 500 miles and a chance to make history again @IMS. Rolling off at the Indy 500 will be Pato on the front row in P3, Christian in P8, Kyle in P21 and Nolan in P26. Time to focus and stay locked in!” read Zak Brown's post.

The Indy 500 will take place on Sunday, May 25, on Memorial Day at the 2.5-mile oval of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

