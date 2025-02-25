“Not after they meet you”: When Graham Rahal & John Force shared healthy banter on Courtney Force

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal once shared a hilarious banter with his father-in-law and drag racing legend John Force. The banter revolved around Rahal's wife and former racer, Courtney Force.

Ad

Six-time IndyCar race winner Graham Rahal remains one of the most popular drivers in the series. At 36 years of age, the New Albany, Ohio native continues to compete at the highest echelons of American open-wheel racing. He pilots the No. 15 Honda for his father Bobby Rahal's team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Beyond the racetrack, however, Graham Rahal is also well-recognised for his relationship with wife and former drag racer, Courtney Force. The couple, who have been married for over nine years, gained significant attention in the early days of their relationship for being among the handful of racing couples.

Ad

Trending

Like Rahal, Force also shares a racing background that can be traced back to the previous generation in her family. Her father, John Force, remains one of the greatest drag racers of all time, having won 16 NHRA Championships. Naturally, Rahal shares a close bond with his father-in-law, something which was reflected during their interview together back in 2016.

In the interview with USA Today, the duo had exchanged a light-hearted banter involving Courtney Force, with John Force letting Rahal know:

Ad

"If you ever split up with my daughter, there will be a hundred men lined up to marry her."

Graham Rahal had a hilarious response to Force's words:

"Not after they meet you."

Why did Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force retire from racing?

One of the most successful female drag racers of all time, Courtney Force shocked fans when she announced her retirement in 2019. With 13 race wins to her name, she had established herself as a top competitor in the sport. Her decision to step away from racing was unexpected, but she provided insight into her choice in an official press release, explaining:

Ad

"I will be stepping away from my driving duties, effective immediately. This was a personal choice as I feel I’m ready to see what the next chapter in my life has in store for me, while spending more time with family. I intend to remain involved in the industry I love and continue to work with a few select partners as I go forward in 2019."

Ad

Force also expressed gratitude for her career and the people who supported her:

"I am so thankful that I have had the opportunity to have such a successful career at John Force Racing and the privilege of working with so many incredible people while racing against competitors who pushed me to be a better driver."

Courtney Force and Graham Rahal have two kids together. Their elder daughter, Harlan Ann, was born in November 2020. Meanwhile, the couple gave birth to their younger daughter, Tinley Leighton, in September 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback