“Not running for office”: Danica Patrick shares a carousel of photos after her 'whirlwind trip to Washington DC'

The former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently shared an Instagram post with her followers. The post featured her visit to the White House in Washington DC.

On June 18, Patrick uploaded a carousel of pictures to her Instagram. In the post she talked about attending some meetings for the various projects she is working on. She added some fun to her caption and wrote:

"Another whirlwind trip to DC🌪️Not running for office 😜 but working on fun projects that will benefit Americans🇺🇲"

Danica Patrick began her open-wheel racing career in karting. She eventually droped out of school in 1998 to move to the United Kingdom to pursue her racing career.

Patrick gained recognition after winning the Japan 300 in 2008 and went on to become the first woman to achieve this feat. Throughout her career, she set multiple records for women, including becoming the first woman to claim pole position at Daytona 500, which she achieved in 2013.

Patrick announced her retirement from racing in 2018 after her participation in the Indy 500 that year. While in an interview with ABC News, the Wisconsin native spoke about why she was retiring from racing. She said,

“It wasn't in my heart anymore. What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control.”

After her retirement, Danica Patrick has ventured into business with her own win called 'Somnium'. The former IndyCar driver also has her own podcast called 'Pretty Intense' and later published a book with the same title.

She is occasionally seen in the Formula One paddock alongside the Sky Sports crew.

Danica Patrick opens up about why the Indianapolis 500 was a 'whole other thing' for her

The former IndyCar driver spoke about what made the Indianapolis 500 a special race for her. During her debut at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' in 2005, she led 19 laps of the 200-lap race. She took the lead of the race during the restart on lap 190. That year she was awarded the 'Rookie of the Year Award.'

While in conversation with Bob Pockrass, a Fox Motorsports Insider, Danica Patrick spoke about how the Indianapolis 500 was a 'whole other thing' for her. She said,

"The only thing I thought when I was young, as I was coming up through racing, is I just thought to myself that if can make it, it'll be a big deal. But I don't know what that meant. I just knew it'd be a big deal because it was just something that hadn't really happened. Women had been in racing, but to do well is like a whole other thing," Patrick said via Fox Sports.

Danica Patrick holds the record for the highest Indianapolis 500 finish by a woman, which she achieved with Andretti Green in 2009 when she finished in third place.

