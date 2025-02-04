"Not sure this is a compliment" - Katherine Legge amusingly questions Jack Harvey's statement

Katherine Legge jokingly questioned Jack Harvey's statement that she is the best-looking teammate he has ever had. Harvey described Legge as the "best looking teammate I've ever had" on a Dale Coyne Racing trading card with their faces on it.

Legge and Harvey both raced at the 2024 Indianapolis 500. Legge's race ended when she suffered an engine failure on lap 23, whereas Harvey also failed to make the podium.

Legge shared an image via her Instagram story of a trading card of her and Harvey together. Harvey had written a note for his teammate Legge by drawing an arrow pointing towards her picture. In tongue-in-cheek fashion, Harvey had written:

"Best looking teammate I've ever had," Harvey wrote with an arrow pointing to Legge.

Legge jokingly questioned Harvey and replied to the note on her Instagram story:

"Not sure this is a compliment @jack_harvey93, aren't I the only female teammate you've had?!!...."

Legge also added that the trading card would be sent to one fan.

"Btw one fan will actually get this trading card 😁"

Screengrab via Katherine Legge's Instagram story (@katherineracing)

Legge has had a diverse racing career, competing in multiple disciplines across different series.

She started in open-wheel racing, competing in Formula Renault, Formula 3, and Toyota Atlantic, where she was the first woman to win. She then moved to IndyCar, racing in the series and participating in the Indy 500. She’s also raced in DTM, IMSA, and endurance events like the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Legge has tried stock car racing in NASCAR and even drove in Formula E’s first season. The Brit was also set to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020 but crashed in the pre-race testing, suffering a broken wrist and leg.

Katherine Legge hosts new podcast dedicated to women's sports

Katherine Legge at the Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves game - Source: Getty

Katherine Legge has recently started a new podcast on iHeartMedia named "Throttle Therapy with Katherine Legge". This podcast covers women in sports with a special focus on the achievements of women in motorsports.

Legge dropped the first episode of her new podcast back in early January. She had also announced that she would be racing in the 2025 Chilli Bowl midget race. Legge said:

"I’m thrilled to officially join the iHeart Women’s Sports roster for 2025 with my first-ever podcast. With the help of my partners at e.l.f. Beauty, iHeartMedia is investing in and setting the standard for women’s sports coverage and I’m honored to be part of that," Legge said (via autoweek.com)

"It will also be really cool to have my iHeart podcast's branding on my midget race car at the Chili Bowl Nationals," she added.

The veteran racer ended the race in Tulsa suffering a horror crash but fortunately escaping unscathed.

