Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti's fiancée Billie Jo Powers recently posted an Instagram story about their baby. Andretti and Powers welcomed their baby girl in September 2024.

Marco Andretti hails from the Andretti family - the most celebrated family in motorsports. The family is well known due to his father, Michael Andretti's huge racing empire, and his grandfather, Mario Andretti, who won the 1969 Indy 500. Marco Andretti has been competing since 2006 and continues to race in open-wheel racing.

His fiancée, Billie Jo Powers recently shared a video of their baby Miura, on her Instagram story.

"Our Happy Girl 🤍," the caption read.

Billie Jo Powers Via Instagram story @billiejopowers

In the video, baby Miura wore a baby blue onesie and a white bow. Powers posted the video to a song called When You're Smiling by Frank Sinatra. The rest of her stories had Miura, her family, and some pasta Powers cooked.

Marco Andretti announced the birth of their baby last September with an Instagram post.

"💜Miura Micha Andretti has entered the chat at 1:58pm. 6.7 lbs. Momma and Baby are doing great," the caption read.

Earlier that year in May, the couple announced that they were engaged.

"We were waiting until after Indy to announce some exciting news that happened earlier that year 😁💍," the caption read.

Billie Jo Powers is a model signed to Talent Group. She has over 363 K followers on Instagram and updates her fans with pictures of her baby, family, and other activities.

Marco Andretti makes a comeback at the Indy 500 with Andretti Global

Marco Andretti has retired from full-time racing but is gearing up for the upcoming Indy 500, scheduled for May 25, 2025. The third-generation Andretti will participate in the event with Andretti Global, supported by MAPEI. This year will mark his 20th start at the greatest spectacle of racing.

Chief Commercial Officer at Andretti Global said in this regard (via Motorsportsweek):

"Our partnership with MAPEI over the 2024 season was such an excellent addition to our Andretti IndyCar program. The constant of the MAPEI brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s #27 throughout the full season paired with MAPEI’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s #98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honored to have MAPEI back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season."

Andretti has participated in the Indy 500 since 2006 but has yet to win the event. He finished last in his last appearance.

