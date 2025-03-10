Pato O'Ward drops 4-word comment on Hailie Deegan and her family making an iconic appearance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

McLaren driver Pato O'Ward dropped a comment under Indyonfox's Instagram post on Hailie Deegan and her family. The Deegans were seen driving at the iconic Indianapolis Motorspeedway.

Hailie Deegan, her brother, and her father were seen putting in laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indycaronfox posted a carousel of pictures of the family in action.

" The Deegan's at IMS," the caption read.

The Instagram post has amassed 11.1K likes at the time of writing, with many reacting to it. Pato O'Ward also commented:

"This is pretty sick".

Pato O'Ward's comment on the post via @indycaronfox

The Deegan family took their motor vehicles out for a lap or two at the Indianapolis Motorspeedway. While Hailie Deegan took her Indycar NXT HMD Motorsports car #38 out for a spin, her brother, Haiden Deegan took his SX Yamaha 25o dirt bike #38 out on the track.

They were joined by their father, Brian Deegan, a Motocross legend. He is known for his 360 freestyle during the Motocross competition. They were also joined by their mother Marissa Deegan, the co-owner of Deegan Motorsports and a social media influencer with over 189 K followers at the time of writing.

Hailie Deegan made her Indy NXT by Firestone at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg Florida. The 23-year-old qualified in 22nd but moved to 14th place and kept a clean race.

Hailie Deegan expects to improve in the next few races at Indy NXT.

Hailie Deegan at NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan made her open-wheel debut with Indy NXT at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2. The weekend didn't go as she had expected it to.

The former NASCAR driver struggled during the practice session. The qualifying saw no improvement as she qualified in 22nd place. But she turned the race around, crossing the finish line in 14th place.

Previously, while speaking to Eric Smith, Indycar staff writer, Deegan mentioned her goal.

“I want to progress. I want to learn. I want to learn the dynamics of these cars. I don't want to go and say: ‘Oh, I'm tight or loose or understeer, oversteer.’ I don't want to do that when I can say: ‘I want to make this change. I want to do this, that.’ So, really learning the dynamics and everything, understanding every single side of this world, is what my goals are.”

Hailie Deegan is looking forward to the next race at Barber Motorsports Park as she had previously raced at the track.

