Pato O'Ward sends a clear message after securing a game-changing feat for the first time in almost three years

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward secured pole position for the second IndyCar race of the season at the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix. The top five starting grid positions are held by O'Ward, his teammate Christian Lundgaard, Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Marcus Ericsson

Ad

The young Mexican last earned pole position at the Mid-Ohio sports car course in 2022. This marks his sixth pole position in his career.

O'ward put in an impressive lap of 1.39.9567 seconds, driving the #5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, while his teammate Christian Lundgaard was two-tenths slower than him with 1:40.1245 on his time charts. This race will mark O'Ward's 91st start with the papaya team.

After securing pole position, Pato O'Ward, in a conversation with IndyCar staff writer Paul Kelly, expressed his feelings.

Ad

Trending

“I knew if we could get the car to my liking, I would get it done. I’ve got to thank the guys. We turned it around. We dialed it in after Q1 (first qualifying segment) because I was somewhat happy with it but not perfect. Just made a little bit of an adjustment and as soon as we went out in Q2, I said, ‘I’ve got this.’” O'Ward said.

Ad

This pole also marks Arrow McLaren's first 1-2 start in the IndyCar series. Their previous best qualifying effort was at Texas Motor Speedway in April 2023, where Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist qualified 1st and 3rd, respectively.

For Pato O'Ward this pole position marked a comeback after a disappointing start to the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. All eyes will be on O'Ward as he begins the 65- lap race at Thermal Club, which will kick off at 3pm ET on FOX.

Ad

Pato O'Ward speaks about the newly appointed team principal Tony Kanaan's mentality

Before the 2025 season, Tony Kanaan was appointed team principal of Arrow McLaren, replacing Gavin Ward. Veteran driver, Pato O'Ward, shared his feelings on working with the new TP ( team principal).

During the press conference post session 1 at the Thermal Club Grand Prix, where O'Ward was sixth fastest driver, he was asked how it is like working with the new TP Tony Kanaan.

Ad

"How am I finding TK? Race car driver mentality. He still thinks he's a racing driver," the car #5 driver said via ASAP Sports.

He was further asked if the driver mentality was good or bad for the team. O'Ward elaborated and said:

"I think it's good. I think it drives everybody forward. Obviously, always has a good spirit, lots of energy. But so far, I think it's been good. Obviously, there's been also additions to leadership, as well. So it's obviously taken some time to kind of all mold together, but I think we're headed in the right direction," he said.

Kanaan has a championship title and an Indy 500 win under his belt. He previously held the position of vice team principal at the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback