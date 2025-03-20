"People love to just shout at IndyCar": When Conor Daly expressed an IndyCar opinion he believed was distinct from fans"

Juncos Hollinger Racing team driver Conor Daly spoke about an IndyCar opinion he believes was distinct from the fans. Daly spoke about it in an interview with The Athletic.

Ad

The American racing driver won the 2010 Star Mazda title with Juncos Racing. Daly has participated in stock racing with series like NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series. Additionally, he has also tested a Formula One car.

Daly once spoke in an interview about an opinion he has about IndyCar that is different from the fans. While in conversation with Jeff Gluck from The Athletic in May 2024, he said:

"(One thing) our core fan base says a lot is they just blame the series. I don’t blame the series for a lot of things, but it’s so easy to do that — TV ratings and all this stuff. People love to just shout at IndyCar, but this is the world I live in. This is my working place. I see every day the work IndyCar puts in. Like the social team, what they’re trying to do and where we were even just two years ago, there’s a lot of things that have been improved. So I don’t … really blame at all IndyCar as a series like a lot of people do. And that’s fair; they can have their opinion, but I see a lot of work done. There needs to be a lot more, but I am actually quite proud of the work that has been done."

Ad

Trending

In addition to being a race car driver, the 33-year-old also has a podcast 'Speed Street' along with co-host Chase Holden. Daly will be racing at the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix at Thermal California which will be held on March 23rd. He will be driving the 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing powered by Chevrolet.

Conor Daly speaks about the Cadillac F1 team being 'truly American'.

The buzz around Cadillac entering F1 during the 2026 season has been huge. While the driver lineup for the team has not been decided as yet, a few names have been linked to the team. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver believes that the Cadillac F1 team will be truly American unlike the current American team HAAS.

Ad

The current American team on the grid, HAAS is owned by Gene Haas. However, the chasis is built in Italy along with brakes and suspension. They have their base back in the UK. The team principal Ayao Komatsu is Japanese. While the drivers Ollie Beraman and Esteban Ocon are British and French, respectively.

Daly in a YouTube video on his channel revealed how he felt about Cadillac being a truly American team in terms of its operations. He said:

Ad

"I'm a Cadillac Formula 1 fan, now I'm going to be supporting them because I love the people that are involved there, I think that truly truly is an American team, unlike the Haas operation, but I love to see, well I just can't wait to see where all this is going, honestly. It's great for our sport, and its gotta be exciting." Daly said, (5:30 onwards).

Ad

Cadillac has roped in Mario Andretti as the chairman of the board of directors to prepare for its 2026 entry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback