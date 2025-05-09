Ranking 3 drivers poised for victory at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

The races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will kick off this weekend. The first race is the Sansio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, May 10.

The fifth race of the season is all set to kick off on Saturday at the road course at 4:30 pm ET on FOX. The 27 drivers will be locked in a battle to clinch victory at the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit. Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Scott Dixon, Rinus VeeKay, Colton Heta, and Alex Palou have been the last six winners at the Sansio Grand Prix.

Here are the top three drivers in contention for a win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday.

#1 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren Chevorlet)

Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard made his IndyCar debut at the track in 2021 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and qualified in fourth place as a rookie. The Danish driver has had a decent track record as he has never started the race lower than eighth position and has consistently qualified on the front row during the previous three outings, including a pole position in 2023. He has crossed the finish line in second, fourth, fourth, and third during his last four attempts.

The #7 Arrow McLaren driver's season is off to a great start. During the race at the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23, he qualified in second place and took the checkered flag in third place. During the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4, he started the race in seventh place and finished second. Lundgaard is the only driver besides Alex Palou to finish all four of this season's races in the top 10.

#2 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou has previously won at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course twice, along with a few runner-up places. The Spaniard won the 2024 Sansio Grand Prix from pole position and led 39 out of the 85 laps at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The three-time IndyCar champion has been having a dominating season so far, winning three of the four races. The 28-year-old driver took second place after qualifying third at the 50th anniversary Long Beach Grand Prix on April 13. During the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix last weekend, he qualified in pole position and crossed the finish line in first to take victory. Palou will be eager to make it a three-peat at the track this Saturday.

#3 Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren Chevorlet)

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward has had a decent track record at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. He claimed a pole position during the 2021 Grand Prix. During his 2024 outing, O'Ward qualified fifth and finished the race in 13th. The Mexican driver stood on the podium at the Gallagher Grand Prix held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August 2023.

The 26-year-old's season is off to a decent start as he qualified in pole position during the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23, crossing the finish line in second place. In the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, he qualified in eighth place and finished in sixth place.

