Ranking 3 IndyCar talents feat. Marcus Armstrong primed for their first taste of triumph in 2025 

Round two of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series concluded at the Thermal Club, California. Alex Palou from Chip Ganassi Racing won the race, making it back-to-back wins to start the season. However, 13 drivers in the 27-driver grid are yet to see the chequered flag, including Marcus Armstrong.

The drivers who have not won a race from the IndyCar grid are Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Santino Ferrucci and David Malukas (A.J. Foyt Racing), Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman (Prema Racing), Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing), Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing), Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing), Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren Racing) and Jacob Abel (Dale Coyne Racing). In line with this, below are the top three IndyCar drivers who are most likely to take their first win this season.

#3 David Malukas

The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

A.J. Foyt driver David Malukas is one of the favorites to take his first win in the 2025 season. His team's technical alliance with Team Penske may prove beneficial for him due to the latter's expertise.

The American driver finished second in the WWTR Gateway (Gateway Motorsports Park, now known as World Wide Technology Raceway) in 2022. He also finished second in the Indy Light Series with six poles, sixteen podiums, and seven wins.

The 23-year-old who drives a #4 Chevrolet finished 18th at the Thermal Club, scoring 12 points, and is currently 18th in the championship with 29 points.

#2 Santino Ferrucci

AUTO: AUG 27 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

David Malukas' teammate, Santino Ferucci, from A. J. Foyt Racing, is another pick to take his first win. The 26-year-old will yield the same advantage from his team's association with the extensively experienced Team Penske.

The American driver's career-best third finish came at the greatest spectacle of racing, i.e. Indianapolis 500 in 2023. to add to that, he had 11 top 10s last year, as he finished in the top 10s in the last four races in 2024.

The #14 Chevrolet driver finished 14th at the Thermal Club, scoring 16 points, and is currently 17th in the championship with 32 points.

#1 Marcus Armstrong

F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Meyer Shank Racing driver Marcus Armstrong is the favorite first-timer to see the chequered flag. Shifting from the previous alliance with Andretti Technologies, his team has now entered into a technical alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR).

The #66 Honda driver had four top-five finishes last year, including a podium finish at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Marcus Armstrong finished 7th at the Thermal Club, scoring 26 points, and is currently 15th in the championship with 33 points.

The next clash, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Island, is scheduled for April 13th. It remains to be seen if any of these drivers can get their first career win.

