Ranking 3 pioneering IndyCar safety upgrades feat. Aeroscreen

Despite the thrill and excitement that it produces, IndyCar remains one of the most dangerous sports in the world. Over the course of a century, and especially in its early days, the sport was the cause of numerous unfortunate casualties that led to its evolution.

With rising safety concerns, numerous technological advancements were implemented in all of motorsports. IndyCar too has introduced many upgrades of such nature that have made it a safer sport in the last three decades. In this article, we rank three such safety advancements that have been pivotal to the sport's evolution over the years.

#3. Aeroscreen

The most recent innovation on this list, the Aeroscreen, has already cemented its place as a critical advancement in driver safety. Developed collaboratively by IndyCar and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the Aeroscreen is a polycarbonate shield with a titanium frame. It is designed to protect drivers from debris, collisions, and other external impacts.

The Aeroscreen was introduced after several incidents highlighted the vulnerabilities of open-cockpit racing. For example, the tragic death of late IndyCar driver Justin Wilson in 2015, caused by debris striking his helmet, highlighted the need for enhanced cockpit protection.

This device addresses the exposure of the driver’s head. The shield can withstand extreme impacts, including a 17-pound object striking it at 220 mph. Additionally, it incorporates anti-glare and anti-fog technologies.

#2. SAFER barrier

The Steel and Foam Energy Reduction (SAFER) barriers were a landmark innovation introduced at oval tracks to reduce the severe impacts of high-speed crashes. Before SAFER barriers, drivers were exposed to the harsh nature of concrete walls. This often resulted in catastrophic injuries or fatalities during crashes.

The SAFER barriers were developed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and implemented in collaboration with racing authorities. They use a combination of steel tubes and foam blocks to absorb and dissipate kinetic energy upon impact. These barriers function as energy cushions, reducing the force transmitted to drivers during collisions.

The results were immediate and dramatic. Drivers reported reduced injuries, and race organizers recognized the system's potential to save lives. Today, SAFER barriers are a staple in motorsports globally, including NASCAR.

#1. HANS device

The Head and Neck Support (HANS) device was introduced as a direct response to a spate of fatal injuries caused by basilar skull fractures. This device secures the driver’s helmet to their shoulders via straps, works by limiting head movement during sudden deceleration.

In the early years, the device faced resistance from drivers who found it restrictive or uncomfortable. However, its importance became undeniable after high-profile incidents like the death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001.

Since the implementation of the HANS Device, the incidence of fatal head and neck injuries in IndyCar has dropped to nearly zero. Today, it is regarded as one of the most effective life-saving devices in racing history.

