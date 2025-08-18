Ranking Marcus Armstrong's 3 most impressive moments of 2025 as MSR extends his IndyCar contract

IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong made the move from Chip Ganassi Racing to Meyer Shank Racing for the 2025 season, and the Kiwi is currently enjoying his most successful season in the series. On behalf of a strong performance, MSR came out and announced Armstrong’s contract extension for the 2026 season.
Marcus Armstrong struggled during his two-year tenure at Chip Ganassi Racing. The Kiwi made the move from Formula 2 to IndyCar in 2023 and signed with CGR. Armstrong finished P20 and P13 in the championship standings in 2023 and 2024, respectively, while his teammate Alex Palou won the championship.
However, the 2025 season with Meyer Shank Racing has been the polar opposite for the New Zealander. Although Armstrong currently sits behind his teammate Felix Rosenqvist in the standings, he's still managed multiple top performances and is in the Top 10 in the championship.
Backed by a strong performance, Mayer Shank extended the 25-year-old’s contract with the team for the 2026 IndyCar season. Speaking about the contract extension, Marcus Armstrong said, (via MSR)
“I’m very pleased and grateful to be back with Meyer Shank Racing and my crew for 2026. The professionalism and attention to detail is a benchmark throughout the field and we have certainly improved with time together which has been great. We’ll look to build on our momentum and work hard to climb the points standings.”
As MSR extends its contract, let's have a look at the Top 3 performances by Armstrong in the 2025 IndyCar season.
#3 Grand Prix of Toronto: Marcus Armstrong’s best qualifying of the season
Marcus Armstrong got off to a strong start and made it into the Fast 6. The Kiwi driver was able to set a lap time good enough for P3 on the grid. As the green flag was waved, Armstrong made a move into Turn 1 and got into P2. However, the timing of the caution flags didn't favor the Meyer Shank Racing driver, who only finished P14 despite having a lot of pace in the car.
Nonetheless, the qualifying performance and the pace in the opening stint were arguably one of the best moments of his season.
#2 Grand Prix at Road America: P15 to Top 5 drive
Marcus Armstrong qualified P15 for the IndyCar race at Road America. The Kiwi driver was P20 after the troublesome first few laps filled with caution. However, Armstrong was able to make the four-stop strategy work and finished the race in P5.
The MSR driver was the highest driver in the classification who opted for the four-stop strategy, as the Top 4 opted for a three-stop strategy.
#1 Iowa Speedway Race 2: Marcus Armstrong’s first podium for Meyer Shank Racing
Armstrong started the Iowa Race 2 in P12 and made steady progress throughout the first stint, and got inside the Top 10. From that moment onwards, the Meyer Shank Racing driver was running in and around the Top 5 spots for the remainder of the race. A late crash for Colton Herta promoted Armstrong into P2.
Scott Dixon passed the MSR driver on the restart, but Armstrong was able to fend off the threat from David Malukas and took his first-ever podium for the Meyer Shank team.
