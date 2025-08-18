Ranking Marcus Armstrong's 3 most impressive moments of 2025 as MSR extends his IndyCar contract

IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong made the move from Chip Ganassi Racing to Meyer Shank Racing for the 2025 season, and the Kiwi is currently enjoying his most successful season in the series. On behalf of a strong performance, MSR came out and announced Armstrong’s contract extension for the 2026 season.

Ad

Marcus Armstrong struggled during his two-year tenure at Chip Ganassi Racing. The Kiwi made the move from Formula 2 to IndyCar in 2023 and signed with CGR. Armstrong finished P20 and P13 in the championship standings in 2023 and 2024, respectively, while his teammate Alex Palou won the championship.

However, the 2025 season with Meyer Shank Racing has been the polar opposite for the New Zealander. Although Armstrong currently sits behind his teammate Felix Rosenqvist in the standings, he's still managed multiple top performances and is in the Top 10 in the championship.

Ad

Trending

Backed by a strong performance, Mayer Shank extended the 25-year-old’s contract with the team for the 2026 IndyCar season. Speaking about the contract extension, Marcus Armstrong said, (via MSR)

“I’m very pleased and grateful to be back with Meyer Shank Racing and my crew for 2026. The professionalism and attention to detail is a benchmark throughout the field and we have certainly improved with time together which has been great. We’ll look to build on our momentum and work hard to climb the points standings.”

Ad

As MSR extends its contract, let's have a look at the Top 3 performances by Armstrong in the 2025 IndyCar season.

#3 Grand Prix of Toronto: Marcus Armstrong’s best qualifying of the season

Marcus Armstrong got off to a strong start and made it into the Fast 6. The Kiwi driver was able to set a lap time good enough for P3 on the grid. As the green flag was waved, Armstrong made a move into Turn 1 and got into P2. However, the timing of the caution flags didn't favor the Meyer Shank Racing driver, who only finished P14 despite having a lot of pace in the car.

Ad

NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend - Source: Getty

Nonetheless, the qualifying performance and the pace in the opening stint were arguably one of the best moments of his season.

Ad

#2 Grand Prix at Road America: P15 to Top 5 drive

Marcus Armstrong qualified P15 for the IndyCar race at Road America. The Kiwi driver was P20 after the troublesome first few laps filled with caution. However, Armstrong was able to make the four-stop strategy work and finished the race in P5.

The MSR driver was the highest driver in the classification who opted for the four-stop strategy, as the Top 4 opted for a three-stop strategy.

Ad

#1 Iowa Speedway Race 2: Marcus Armstrong’s first podium for Meyer Shank Racing

Armstrong started the Iowa Race 2 in P12 and made steady progress throughout the first stint, and got inside the Top 10. From that moment onwards, the Meyer Shank Racing driver was running in and around the Top 5 spots for the remainder of the race. A late crash for Colton Herta promoted Armstrong into P2.

Scott Dixon passed the MSR driver on the restart, but Armstrong was able to fend off the threat from David Malukas and took his first-ever podium for the Meyer Shank team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.