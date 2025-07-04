Ranking the top 5 IndyCar paint schemes for the 2025 Mid-Ohio race

The IndyCar race, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, is just around the corner, with the first practice session taking place on Friday, July 4, 2025. Multiple teams have come out with a special livery for the IndyCar race at the 2.25-mile race course.
Teams are looking forward to a strong start to the second half of the season, with nine races completed and eight races to go. Let's have a look at these special paint schemes and rank the Top 5.
5. Marcus Ericsson’s #28 FOX IndyCar Andretti Global
FOX came aboard as the official broadcaster for the IndyCar series starting in 2025, as it took over from NBC. To celebrate a strong start for FOX in the first half of the season, Andretti Global has partnered with FOX Sports to feature a special livery for Mid-Ohio on Marcus Ericsson's car.
The car features a primarily black livery with blue highlights across the front half of the car. The FOX Sports logo can be spotted on the side pods of the car with “The fastest racing on earth” written on the rear wing of the car.
4. Scott McLaughlin’s #3 Odyssey Batteries Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin previously featured a red, white, and black livery for Odyssey Batteries. However, the team has come out with a fresh look for the 2025 race at Mid-Ohio. The #3 Team Penske will feature a black-out livery with red pinstripes running from the nose to the engine cover. The rear and front wing end plates are also painted red.
3. Kyle Kirkwood’s #27 Honda Andretti Global
The #27 Andretti Global of Kyle Kirkwood will feature a special Honda-themed livery for the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio. Honda is the engine supplier for Andretti Global and has powered Kirkwood to three victories this season. Kyle is the only driver, apart from Alex Palou, to take a victory this season.
Mid-Ohio is a special race for Honda as it has the sponsorship right for the “Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio”. Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant is also just an hour away from the circuit, with over 12,000 employees reportedly attending this weekend's race. This race also marks the first anniversary of Honda introducing the hybrid IndyCar power unit.
Kyle Kirkwood’s #27 features a red and white Honda-themed livery with the Honda logo on the side pods of the car.
2. Alex Palou’s #10 OpenAI Chip Ganassi Racing
Open AI signed with Chip Ganassi Racing at the start of the 2025 IndyCar season as a sponsor. With Alex Palou dominating the 2025 season, winning 6 out of the 9 races, CGR has come out with a special OpenAI livery at the Mid-Ohio race.
The livery features a fully blacked-out car in a matte black paint scheme with the rear wing painted in navy blue. The OpenAI sponsorship is visible across the car with the sidepods, front wing, and rear wing, all featuring the OpenAI logo.
1. Felix Rosenqvist's #60 SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard Meyer Shank Racing
Meyer Shank Racing came out with a special Mid-Ohio livery for Felix Rosenqvist's car, which pays tribute to rock star Ozzy Osbourne. The team partnered with Ozzy Osbourne and SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (channel 38) for the Mid-Ohio livery. The livery will honor Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Final Show at Back to the Beginning.
The livery features a bold black and purple paint job, with the majority of the IndyCar painted purple and yellow highlights on the front wing endplates. The car features an Ozzy Boneyard graphic in red and black on the sides of the side pods, with Black Sabbath on the top of the side pods.
