Rising David Malukas puts Will Power's IndyCar contract renewal with Penske look like a distant dream

AJ Foyt Racing star David Malukas has been on the rise since the start of the 2025 IndyCar season and has impressed the paddock with his performances. The rise comes at a crucial time as Will Power's Team Penske contract is due for renewal. With no significant reports on when Power's contract will be renewed, Malukas is arguably going to be a strong consideration for Team Penske.

AJ Foyt Racing signed a technical agreement with Team Penske last year, which is more or less like the dynamic between Red Bull Racing and its sister team VCARB. As part of the alliance, Penske helps AFR with the technical setups, and the two teams share the data, widening the data bank. With David Malukas driving for AFR, Team Penske will have a read on the 23-year-old’s data and can compare the same to Will Power.

Let's have a detailed look at how David Malukas is putting Will Power's Team Penske contract renewal at risk.

Will Power Team Penske contract situation

Will Power’s current contract with Team Penske ends at the end of the current IndyCar season. The Australian driver signed with Fernando Alonso's management company, A14 Management, before the start of the 2025 season. A14 will be looking after the contract renewal and the negotiation with Oriol Servia, taking the lead.

Will Power, ahead of the 2025 season, expressed he expected Team Penske to already offer him a contract, given his performance of the last couple of years. Penske, on the other hand, has still not confirmed a date to renew Power's contract. However, Team owner Roger Penske suggested that the Australian is his number one target.

“At the moment, we feel confident that he will be back. …He’s at the top of the list as far as what we might do next year,” said Roger Penske

Will Power recently suggested that he's waiting for Team Penske to make an offer. However, he did claim that other teams have contacted him. Power said,

“I have to wait, but it doesn’t stop teams from (approaching). I can’t help if someone comes up to me and says, ‘We’re very interested in you for next year.’ It’s like, ‘OK, I can’t say anything, but fine.’ That happens”

David Malukas' rise with AJ Foyt Racing following the Arrow McLaren setback

David Malukas signed with Arrow McLaren for the 2024 IndyCar season but got involved in a biking accident before the start of the season. Unable to race following the wrist injuries, Malukas was let go by McLaren and signed by Meyer Shank Racing for the remainder of the season.

Malukas still wasn't at the peak of his performance with MSR, with AJ Foyt Racing signing the youngster for the 2025 IndyCar season. While the 23-year-old struggled with AFR in the first three races, he still impressed with his qualifying pace, making the Top 12 on two out of three occasions. Will Power, on the other hand, failed to make the Top 12 in qualifying in the first three races of the season.

Malukas started showing his real potential at the Indy 500, where he started the race in P7 and finished on the podium. The AFR also impressed at the race that followed Indianapolis, the Detroit GP, where he qualified P2, but dropped down the order as he got unlucky with the timing of the cautions.

The conundrum for Team Penske to choose between David Malukas and Will Power

Will Power is the only driver to win the IndyCar championship other than Alex Palou since the 2021 IndyCar season. The Australian is also currently the highest placed Team Penske driver in the standings as he currently sits 5th.

However, ever since Will Power's 2022 title, Scott McLaughlin has been the highest finishing Team Penske driver in the championship. And while the age factor shouldn't be taken into consideration, Will Power is 44 years old. On the other hand, David Malukas is just 23 years old.

If Team Penske signs Power and Malukas is signed by a competitor, the IndyCar team will lose out on the opportunity to sign a young talent who's shown a lot of promise.

The conundrum in front of Team Penske now is to decide between the experience of Will Power or the opportunity to sign David Malukas to secure a future talent for the team.

