Romain Grosjean car collection: Taking a closer look at the French driver's incredible private garage

Romain Grosjean's personal car collection has a respectable mix of different types of cars that can easily satisfy a car nerd. The French-Swiss driver, who immortalized himself in racing history as 'The Phoenix' who walked out of a burning F1 car, boasts a net worth of $16 million as of 2025.

With that kind of money, the ex-F1 driver can have any car he likes, be it a classic or a modern treasure. However, he told Evo in 2024 that he doesn't identify as a car 'collector' because cars are meant to be driven, not gather dust in the garage. Having said that, let's take a look at the cars and (motor) bikes that Romain Grosjean's private garage houses.

The Honda Ridgeline HPD (Honda Perfomance Development)

Romain Grosjean joined IndyCar in 2021 with Dale Coyne Racing, a Honda-powered team. Even when he switched to Andretti Global in 2022, he remained a Honda-powered driver. So when he decided to buy a pickup truck, buying Honda's midsize Ridgeline HPD seemed the perfect thing to do.

For Grosjean, the 5-foot-4 bed of the Ridgeline and its 1583-pound payload capacity fulfilled his need to carry his cycle or kite surfing equipment during outings. In a YouTube video centering around his car collection, he hailed the practical features of the car.

"I've got four doors. So I can put my three kids on the back door. It's got a decent engine. It's got good tires and it's a very convenient car for Miami. If you want to buy a TV, bring your kitesurf, bring anything, just use it. It's made to go in the sand, it's made to go offroad," he said. [0:30 onwards]

Honda Pilot - Romain Grosjean's wife Marion's car

Honda Pilot - Source: Getty

The Honda Pilot is a rugged midsize crossover SUV. Being a family man with three children- two sons and a daughter, the Pilot serves as a practical choice for Grosjean. In 2022, he revealed how the car is mostly driven by his wife, Marion Jolles Grosjean, a French sports journalist.

Living in Miami, the summers can get hotter than those in Europe. Hence, his car has cooling seats to battle the summer heat. Being a Honda driver, he also got to customize the color, options, and rims.

1966 Ford Mustang

The classic 1966 Ford Mustang serves several purposes in Romain Grosjean's life. It possesses a 289 V8 engine, boosted to extract 400 horsepower. Despite being made in 1966, it also boasts a fully electric automatic convertible roof.

Grosjean came across the engineering marvel in 2018. A friend of his drove him around it in California, enough to make him want to own one. The IndyCar driver then drove it in his Geneva, Switzerland homeland for three years before bringing it to America when he shifted to Miami.

In an interview with Evo in October 2024, Grosjean explained how the family uses the Mustang like any other car.

"On a Sunday afternoon, we might have a cruise in the Mustang with the kids. We go food shopping in it and just use it as a normal car. I bought it in 2018 when I was still in Switzerland. I just think it’s an important part of the history of cars."

Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus... - Source: Getty

In December 2022, Lamborghini Squadra Corse announced Romain Grosjean as a Lamborghini factory driver from 2023. He debuted at the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona and ran a total of six races over two years for the Iron Lynx team in the IMSA Sportscar championship.

As a perk, a Lamborghini Urus was his to have. After listening to all four of his family members having a different color choice, he went with his preferred choice - green.

"It’s just so cool to drive. The Performante sounds amazing, and even if it’s an SUV everyone knows it’s a Lamborghini. And I’ve got space for my kids. My daughter wanted purple or pink. My second son wanted yellow. My eldest son wanted orange, and my wife wanted black. So I said, ‘all right guys, you know what? We’re going to go with green. It’s my car, I decide…" Grosjean said via Lamborghini.

Romain Grosjean's two-wheeler collection

Romain Grosjean's two-wheeler collection doesn't entail a lavish spread. He owns one motorbike and two cycles.

1981 BMW R 100 RS

Grosjean's BMW R 100 RS mostly has its original parts, including the engine, chassis, wheels, and fuel tank. The IndyCar driver changed the seat and the battery of the motorbike. In a YT video, he revealed how these BMW motorbikes were used by German policemen.

Time Trial Bike

Grosjean owns a Time Travel bike, specifically designed for triathlons and time trial races. It features ZIPP 858 NSW wheels, renowned for their speed among deep-rim wheels in such competitions. This bike fuels his passion for cycling, with Grosjean typically covering 4000-5000 kilometers annually.

