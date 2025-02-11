"Romain Grosjean is a piece of c**p" - When Will Power blasted the ex-F1 driver and Scott Dixon for poor driving

Two-time IndyCar champ Will Power once completely lost his cool at fellow drivers Romain Grosjean and six-time champ Scott Dixon. In a practice session at the 2023 Sonsoi Grand Prix of Road America, Power got into two separate incidents with Grosjean and Dixon, with the latter causing a destructive crash.

After the qualifying session that day, the Team Penske driver first took aim at Chip Ganassi Racing's Dixon, whose careless maneuver in the practice session caused a collision between them, damaging both cars.

"Just pissed what Dixon did this morning just ruined our whole weekend. And just a terrible move," the No. 12 driver said [via NBC Sports].

Will Power then expressed his frustration about finishing 22nd in qualifying, and blasted Romain Grosjean for nearly causing a collision in the Saturday morning practice session.

"It’s just so hard in this field if you’re behind the 8 ball. So man, frustrating because it felt like we were really quick this morning. Yeah, yeah. Just disappointed with what happened. Really disappointed. Grosjean is a piece of c**p. You saw what he did in practice. He needs a punch in the face."

Power also vented his frustration at the Road America race promoters for their "terrible" job at managing the circuit. The Aussie driver, who had won the 2016 race at Road America, climbed the grid on Sunday to finish 13th in the race. His outburst at his fellow drivers wasn't a first-time occurrence. The two-time champ has lost his cool on several occasions throughout his racing career, including his infamous double bird to IndyCar officials in 2011.

When Will Power "screamed" at David Malukas after their unfortunate crash

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Will Power and David Malukas collided at the IndyCar race at Gateway in August 2024. Malukas, who joined Meyer Shank Racing midway through the season after being dropped by Arrow McLaren at the beginning, was close to getting his first IndyCar victory, having led 11 laps during the race.

While trailing race leader Will Power with 21 laps to go, he made an overtaking move on the inside of Turn 1. However, the lapped car of Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood squeezed Malukas close to Power and caused contact between the two. Malukas spun and crashed out of the race, finishing 21st.

"Power just came by and screamed at me," the then-22-year-old said post-race (via Motorsport.com). "I don’t know if he even got a penalty there. I braked. I slowed down. I gave him as much room as I could other than the curb and he gave me a tap and that was kind of it. There’s not much else I could do. He’s screaming at me. Man, you have a whole second lane you can go up there."

David Malukas was left in tears during the post-race interviews as he reflected on what could've been a perfect weekend for him. Ironically, the now-AJ Foyt Racing driver is reportedly in contention to replace Will Power at Team Penske in the near future.

