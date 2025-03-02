Scott McLaughlin pulls back the curtain on his private chat with boss Roger Penske regarding a NASCAR Cup Series race

Scott McLaughlin revealed his private conversation with Team Penske boss Roger Penske about racing in the NASCAR Cup series. The New Zealander is all set to begin his eighth season with the team.

Team Penske, previously known as Penske Racing, is one of the most successful teams in motorsports. The team boasts its presence in Indycar as well as NASCAR. Team Penske made history by winning the Indycar Series title and the NASCAR Championship in 2022, making Roger Penske the first team owner to win both championships in the same year.

Many of Team Penske's drivers like Sam Hornish Jr have switched between Indycar and NASCAR. Hornish Jr started his Team Penske career with Indycar in 2007 before moving to its NASCAR team.

Seven-time race winner, Scott McLaughlin joined Team Penske in 2017 with DJR Team Penske as their rising star. There were rumors about McLaughlin joining the NASCAR Cup series but those have been put to rest with the contract extension with Team Penske at Indycar.

While in conversation with NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, McLaughlin revealed how he had signed his contract extension in the off-season. When Pockrass asked him about his Cup series plans, McLaughlin replied that he has "always trusted the process".

He also talked about his private conversation with Roger Penske about the Cup series during the contract signing.

“I’ve spoken to RP (Roger Penske) about it, and he's joked about me racing Shane van Gisbergen again or whatever, but it's, it's all fun stuff now. But I'm sure you know, if I keep doing the results here, maybe the opportunity will happen one day," McLaughlin said

As the new season is about to kick off at St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2, Scott McLaughlin might want the sweet taste of victory like the rest of the drivers.

Scott McLaughlin extends contract with Team Penske

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown - Source: Getty

Just before the 2025 Indycar season kicked off, Scott McLaughlin announced his contract extension with Team Penske. The seven-time race winner wrote on X on Friday, February 28:

“We’re LIVE and ready for a big 2025! Signed a long-term extension in the off-season with @Team_Penske and have been absolutely 100% focused on prep for this year. Let’s kick this season off right! STRAIGHT. TO. THE. MOON. #Thirsty3s.”

As of the 2024 season, he has seven race wins, 19 podiums and nine poles with 68 race starts under his belt.

