Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly drops a three-word reaction to her husband's Indycar pole

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly made her reaction known to McLaughlin winning pole position for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Saturday, March 1.

McLaughlin put in a lap time of 59.4624 seconds to secure the first place on the grid for the race, with Colton Herta, Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong rounding out the top 4 of the grid.

Following his pole position success, the Team Penske driver took to his Instagram handle to reflect on his achievement. The picture captured McLaughlin celebrating along with his daughter, Lucy Violet.

"To. The. Moon. 🚀 Starting the year off right! Amazing job by the crew to get the car sorted for today after our shunt yesterday. Lucy was hyped to get her first P1 hat with the #Thirsty3s!" he captioned the post.

Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly Paone took to her Instagram account to share her excitement about her husband's achievement at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

Reposting McLaughlin's Instagram post on her Story, she wrote:

"I'll never recover."

Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly via Instagram (@kaypayymac)

Scott McLaughlin and Karly met via their mutual friends in 2016 at a go-kart track in Las Vegas. Speaking to SpeedCafe in 2020, Karly recounted their first meeting and said:

"We hang out the firdt night, and yeah was cliche but love at first sight really," Karly said.

The pair tied the knot in 2019 in Malibu and welcomed their baby girl, Lucy Violet, on October 10th last year.

Scott McLaughlin's pole position creates 'core memory' for his daughter

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

On Saturday, Scott McLaughlin won his first pole position of the season at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. He was cheered on by his family from the track side, including his daughter, Lucy Violet.

McLaughlin posed for the photographers along with his four-month-old daughter celebrating his pole position. Team Penske's X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video along with Karly with the caption :

"A core memory."

Following the qualifying session, one of the reporters, Nathan Brown, shed light on Lucy being part of the Team Penske's celebrations and shared:

"@smclaughlin93 just told us in the presser that he told his wife Karly before qualifying to run to their bus and get their new daughter if he got pole. And bonus, she wasn't napping ( gotta love it when those sleep schedulesbline up, lemme tell ya)."

Ahead of the season, McLaughlin signed a contract extension with Team Penske and highlighted stability as one of the key reasons, saying (via Forbes)

"I love the team being here and it just was just nice to get some security, especially now being a dad," he said.

This Saturday's pole marks McLaughlin's 11th career pole, with the main race set to take place at 12:00 pm ET on Sunday.

