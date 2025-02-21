“Seven is a lot more achievable now that we have six”: When Scott Dixon downplayed retirement talk as he closed gap on historic IndyCar record

Scott Dixon, the six-time IndyCar world championship winner, is one of the top names in the sport. The last time he was able to lift the trophy was in 2020 and with the 2025 season just around the corner, he talked about a potential seventh back in the day.

The 44-year-old is one of the most experienced drivers in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. He has been competing in the sport since 2003 and has so far amassed a whopping 363 race starts.

Back in October 2020 post winning the drivers' championship, Scott Dixon shed light on going for a record-equalling seventh title (current holder AJ Foyt), and in line with this, he added (via Autoweek):

"No, definitely not. Earlier, when you look at championships, people were already talking about seven, which seems so far away when you have five, especially with how tough the competition is. But now seven is a lot more achievable now that we have six. And it’s the same with the race wins. But, honestly, I just love to race."

Scott Dixon will enter the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season at the age of 44-years-old.

Scott Dixon deemed Chip Ganassi Racing as 'the best' in IndyCar

While Scott Dixon still has an eye on amassing at least one more drivers' championship, in 2020, he also deemed the Indiana, Indianapolis-based Chip Ganassi Racing as the best in business.

He said that he has been plying his trade with the best team in IndyCar (he drives the NO.9 CGR Dallara DW-12 Honda).

"I’m so lucky, I’m so privileged. I get to do what I love. I get to work with the best in the business. I have such a great relationship with Chip (Ganassi) and Mike (Hull) and everyone on the team. The passion is still there, the fire burns hot, maybe one day it will end, it has to, but not right now," Dixon said via the aforementioned source.

Scott Dixon in his over two-decades-long career, has so far managed an impressive 57 Grand Prix wins, alongside 140 podiums, and 32 pole positions.

In the 2024 season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, the 44-year-old ended the campaign in sixth place behind Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward. The former secured 456 points alongside two wins, eight top-fives, and 11 top-10 finishes. Interestingly, last year's championship was won by Dixon's teammate, Alex Palou.

The pre-season test for the upcoming campaign took place recently at the Sebring International Raceway. The Chip Ganassi drivers had a fairly average outing as Palou ended the test in seventh place (52.4948s) whereas Dixon was only able to put up a time good enough for P13 (52.6120s).

