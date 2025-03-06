“She’s been there and done it”: When Danica Patrick’s potential F1 career was addressed by Bernie Ecclestone  

Formula One Group founder Bernie Ecclestone once expressed his desire to have female racing legend Danica Patrick on-board in F1. Patrick's career, which came to a close in 2018, spanned across NASCAR and IndyCar.

At 42, Danica Patrick remains the biggest name among women in motorsports. The Beloit, Wisconsin native, who competed in the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Cup Series, holds multiple records to her name, including being the sole female race winner in IndyCar history.

Her accolades caught the eyes of many prominent figures in the racing world around the globe. Among those was Bernie Ecclestone, the founder and former CEO of Formula One Group, the body which controls the commercial rights to Formula 1.

In an interview with the F1.com back in 2012, Ecclestone spoke about the possibility of Patrick competing in Formula 1, stating that she had already proven her capabilities. He said:

"There should be no reason why not, providing that we find a team to take her. Danica would be good to have with one of the teams now. All the things that people worry about -- whether a woman can cope with the G-forces and all that -- she has proven that she can."

However, he also acknowledged the challenges of making the transition from American motorsports to F1. Ecclestone added:

"She's been there and done it. What I think -- and I cannot blame her for it -- is that she will hardly want to give up the exposure she has in the U.S. to come here and maybe not make it."

Danica Patrick herself rejected the idea of a Formula 1 move

While a chance to move and compete in F1 was enticing for Danica Patrick, she herself rejected the idea after a certain point in her career. Patrick ultimately chose to remain in American motorsports, prioritizing familiarity, stability, and personal connections. In a 2015 interview with CNN, she explained why an F1 switch no longer appealed to her:

"I’m getting too old to change careers again and again, and I don’t really have a desire to do anything different than what I’m doing right now. I’m around my friends and family, and I’m racing internationally – and F1 I don’t think would really provide that."

She also reflected on her early ambitions, having lived in England while pursuing F1 opportunities. She added:

"I lived in England for a few years and F1 was all I thought about doing, but to be honest when I came back home to the States I thought this is where I want to be. You can never say never about anything – but at this point in time, I’m happy where I’m at."

Danica Patrick competed in IndyCar and NASCAR until 2018, officially retiring after that year’s Indianapolis 500.

