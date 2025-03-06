“Similar to having a crappy day” - When Alex Palou looked back on his Ganassi-McLaren controversy

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou once reflected on the contract fiasco that occurred between Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow McLaren during the 2022 campaign.

Three-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou was the center of a major controversy that unfolded with both Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and Arrow McLaren vying for his services. The dispute erupted in July 2022 when Ganassi announced it had exercised its 2023 contract option on the Spanish star.

However, McLaren countered by stating that Palou had already signed with them, not only for an IndyCar seat but also as a reserve driver for its Formula 1 team. The legal battle forced both Chip Ganassi Racing and Palou into mediation. Ultimately, Palou remained with Ganassi for the 2023 season but was allowed to serve as McLaren’s F1 reserve driver.

In an interview with The New York Times back in 2023, Palou was asked about his experience during the contract situation. He compared the experience to dealing with a bad day and stated.

"It’s similar to having a crappy day. It was the same mindset of, 'Yeah, there’s a lot of noise going on. Off-track, it’s not as it’s supposed to be and I have too much stuff on my mind to think of the race car.'"

However, Alex Palou also acknowledged that two major teams competing for his signature was a positive sign. He said:

"But it was OK because there were two teams fighting for me. Maybe the way everything went wasn’t the best way... but honestly, it could have been a lot worse. So I was mentally as tough as I could be, and I learned a lot from that."

The Spaniard ended up signing a three-year contract extension with Chip Ganassi Racing, which runs until the 2026 season.

What were Alex Palou's reactions after winning the St. Petersburg race?

Kicking off his second consecutive title defence in electric fashion, Alex Palou emerged victorious in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The win was Palou's first at the venue, and the Spaniard was visibly jubilant after the event. Speaking to FOX Sports after the race, he said:

"What an amazing job by everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing, HRC, everybody (working on) the 10 car. They gave me everything I needed this weekend to win. I told you yesterday that we had a really fast car. I was looking forward to the race."

He also emphasized the significance of the win, noting:

"It’s huge. I’m super happy. We’ve been working really, really hard. It’s been a place where we’ve struggled a lot in the past, especially me personally. So to start with a win in 2025 is amazing."

Palou finished the race ahead of six-time champion and teammate Scott Dixon. Reigning two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden finished third and was followed by pole winner Scott McLaughlin.

