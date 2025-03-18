“Something I’ll cherish forever”: When Tony Stewart expressed his thankfulness for AJ Foyt’s gesture

AJ Foyt, the seven-time IndyCar champion, is one of the biggest names in American motorsports history. He has been involved with the sport in an owner capacity (AJ Foyt Racing) for some time, and back in 2021, he sent a wholesome invitation to NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to attend the Indy 500.

The 2021 edition of the Indy 500 marked the 60th Anniversary of AJ Foyt's 1961 triumph in the event. Several esteemed personalities were present at the track and Tony Stewart was also one of them.

In line with this, Stewart, back in the day, said:

"A.J. called me after I won my first Cup championship in 2002, and I remember how much it meant to have him call that night and congratulate me. He has given a lot back to racing and has been one of the sport’s biggest supporters. Without guys like him, guys like myself wouldn’t have had a chance to succeed. Being with A.J. on the pit box this year at Indy is an honor and something I’ll cherish forever." (via IndyCar)

AJ Foyt is a four-time Indy 500 winner. He achieved victory in 1961, 1964, 1967, and 1977.

Tony Stewart deemed AJ Foyt his 'hero' back in 2021

Tony Stewart talks with the media during a press conference - Source: Getty

While Tony Stewart had several kind words to say about AJ Foyt following his 2021 Indy 500 invitation, the former even asserted that the 90-year-old is his hero via the same interview.

"A.J. is my hero and a great friend who I’ve known for a long time. It didn’t matter what it was, but if it had four wheels and went fast, A.J. would drive it. NASCAR stock cars, USAC stock cars, sprints and midgets, Indy cars, IMSA sports cars – A.J. won in all of them. We both kind of came up through the racing ranks in the same way. He just did it in a different era," Stewart added.

Tony Stewart (former NASCAR racing driver) is a big name in American motorsports in his own right. The 53-year-old has competed in a whopping 618 NASCAR Cup Series races and has secured three championship titles. Moreover, he has also managed 49 wins, 308 top-tens, and 15 pole positions.

Other than this, he also tried his hand at the NASCAR Xfinity Series (94 races, 11 wins, 41 top-tens), the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (six races, two wins, and five top-fives), and the IndyCar Series (26 races, three wins, seven podiums, and eight pole positions).

Stewart also previously co-owned a NASCAR team (Stewart-Haas Racing) that was shut down in 2024.

