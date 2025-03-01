Sophia Floersch makes chic fashion statement in all-white flare dress and jacket combination ahead of Indy NXT debut

German Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch is all set to make her debut at the Indy NXT by Firestone open wheel auto racing series on Sunday (March 2). Floersch recently shared a picture with her 840K followers on her Instagram story indicating that she is already in St. Petersburg gearing up for the race.

The previously Alpine-backed driver will be driving for HMD Motorsports in the #24 car. Floersch made history by becoming the first female driver to score points in the Formula 3 championship. She has also raced in the European Le Mans series in the LMP2 class, where she secured two podium finishes. Floersch also took part in the 2021 WEC rookie test that took place in Bahrain and in 2020 helped in securing ninth place in the all female racing team of Richard Mille Racing at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Floersch made quite an impression at the testing which took place on January 15-16 at Sebring International Raceway in Florida. She was placed sixth overall and fifth among the full-time drivers.

Floersch recently posted a picture to her instagram story as below:

Sophia Floersch via Instagram story @sophiafloersch

In the picture, Sophia Floersch is seen wearing a chic off-white outfit that radiated elegance and sophistication. She was dressed in a flowy off-white cable knit dress paired with a jacket which made her look comfortable yet stylish. The simple look was paired with a pair of gold chains, one with a cross pendant and the other with some letters on it which added to her look.

As for the stack of bracelets, Sophia Floersch is seen wearing a red thread bracelet, which according to a lot of cultures is associated with protection, luck and good fortune. Floersch is also seen wearing two minimal gold bracelets that completes the stack. As for the left wrist, Floersch is seen wearing a plain black watch with gold details. She is also seen wearing gold hoop earrings and to tie her outfit together, she has paired it with an off-white purse with some gold details to it.

Sophia Floersch talks about American racing market

Le Mans 24 Hour Race - Source: Getty

Sophia Floersch, the rookie at HMD Motorsports, is all set to make her debut at the Indy NXT race taking place on Sunday (March 2). Having worked in various racing markets all her life, the American racing market is something new and different to the German driver. She said (via Motorsport):

I’m excited about joining HMD Motorsports and coming to the United States to race in the INDY NXT by Firestone Series. The United States is more open to embracing a female racer, so this makes me very excited and optimistic about the things to come."

Floersch has raced in Formula 3, Le Mans 24 Hours and has participated in the Rookie test for WEC. The Indy NXT series in recent years has given opportunities to more female racers after a decade without female representation. The past two seasons had three female drivers, with Hailie Deegan and Sophia Floersch becoming the 4th and 5th women to join the list.

