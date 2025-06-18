"Such a pity": When Will Power butted heads with Scott Dixon over massive IndyCar Road America wreck

The IndyCar Grand Prix at Road America has often been a sight to behold, but in 2023, Will Power and Scott Dixon had an uninvited crash during the second practice session. The latter had driven into the Team Penske driver, causing Power to have a crash out and shove the CGR driver out of his way in the aftermath of the incident.

The Road America Grand Prix is held over a 4-mile racetrack and requires drivers to remain open-eyed throughout the length of the race. However, in 2023, one such incident saw a series veteran and six-time IndyCar champion turn a blind eye to a fast-approaching car.

During the second practice session at the circuit, Dixon spun off into the grass on the side of the track and tried to safely rejoin the tarmac. While he caught sight of Romain Grosjean and allowed the Frenchman past, Power did not have the same fortune.

The then reigning champion reckoned that the Chip Ganassi Racing driver would allow him to pass, but unbeknownst to him, Scott Dixon hadn't seen him as the orange-blue liveried car moved into his way, leading to a massive crash. This infuriated Will Power, who did not hold back and started pushing his rival in an attempt to portray his discontent, as he later said on the broadcast (via AP News):

"Scott moved abruptly and I was coming. It’s a very unfortunate incident. Nothing I could really do there. Didn’t expect him to move. Such a pity. I felt like we had a pretty good car. We’ll rebuild it and see what happens."

On the other hand, Dixon was seen admitting his mistake while trying to calm down the fight.

What did Scott Dixon have to say after his clash with Will Power?

Scott Dixon at the INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon is the most senior driver on the grid and has had quite a few run-ins in his career. Owing to his experience, the CGR driver was quickly able to understand that it was his misjudgment and tried to cool off the situation.

Reflecting on the massive mistake and how the two cars had mere hours left before qualifying, Dixon said in an interview during the broadcast (via IndyStar):

"I didn’t realize Power was even there. Really sorry for him and his team. Yeah, a mistake on my behalf, and I feel frustrated for wrecking out car, as well as his.

"We ended up getting into the car [together] and going back, and [Will Power] was fine after that. Everybody gets pretty fired up, especially with how tight things are [in the championship standings] at the moment. It is what it is, but I just feel bad for the situation."

Meanwhile, Scott Dixon sits fifth in the 2025 IndyCar championship standings with Will Power two spots below him, in seventh.

