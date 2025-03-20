“That dream will never die”: When Pato O'Ward made feelings known for his Formula 1 passion  

The Arrow McLaren driver, Pato O'Ward, in an interview, spoke about not giving up on the dream of joining Formula One. O'ward is a reserve driver for the McLaren Formula One team.

Ad

Like most of the drivers, O'Ward started his racing career with go-karting at the age of six. He quit karting in 2012.

The Mexican driver set a record by becoming the youngest winner of PC class of the 24 Hours of Daytona at the age of 17. In 2020 O'Ward secured a seat in IndyCar with Arrow McLaren team. He subsequently signed up with McLaren for their driver development programme and ultimately signed up to become McLaren Formula One reserve driver.

Ad

Trending

In 2024, O'Ward spoke about not giving up on his Formula One dream. While in conversation with Enrique Naranjo from Marca, he stated:

"I hope that I will have free practice this year with McLaren. And because of my dream in Formula 1... that dream will never die".

Pato O'Ward added how he is lucky to be in the position where he can choose to move to Formula One if the opportunity ever comes. He said,

Ad

"That dream is what brought me to be in this position now, today, that I wouldn't trade for anything. But I feel like I have an opportunity that not many people have. And that is, apart from possibly making a move to Formula 1 a little bit later in my career, which is not normal, to also have the opportunity to win the Indy 500 which is the biggest race in the world.

Ad

O'Ward has over 25 podium finishes along with seven wins. His highest championship standing came in 2021 when he finished in 3rd place.

Pato O'Ward qualified in 23rd for the season opener at Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg in 2025. He finished the Sunday's race in 11th place. He will be participating in the Thermal Club Grand Prix at Thermal California which is scheduled to be held on 23rd March.

Pato O'Ward labelled as an "Exciting Personality" by IndyCar president Doug Boles

The Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward has been labeled as an "Exciting Personality" by Doug Boles as he can help in promoting the sports among young fans.

Ad

O'ward brings in a huge amount of Mexican fans to the sport. The 25-year-old is one of the most marketable drivers on the grid due to his on track and off track interactions with fans.

While in conversation with Zionsville Monthly Magazine, Doug Boles commented on how O'Ward can be an asset to grow and popularize the sport further, specially among the younger audience.

"In order for the sport to grow, and for the Indy 500 to grow, we’re figuring out how to bring in the younger generations,” Boles said. “So Pato O’Ward, for example, is in his early 20s, has an exciting personality and is fast on the racetrack. So, we have those drivers that are younger as a way to reach out. We are working to get smarter in how we target our customers and our potential customers,” he added.

Pato O'Ward will be looking forward to redeeming himself at the upcoming Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23rd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback