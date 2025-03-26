"That's the only advice he gave me" - When Alex Palou revealed fellow Chip Ganassi racer's parenting tip

The three-time and defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou once opened up about the single piece of parenting advice he got from his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. In a YouTube short posted by SpeedFreaks on September 12, 2023, Palou shared that his CGR teammate advised him to get as much sleep as possible before the birth of her daughter.

Ad

Alex Palou reportedly began dating Esther Valle in 2014. However, as per a report from The Sun, neither Palou nor Esther has confirmed when exactly they got married, only that Palou refers to Esther as his wife. They welcomed their firstborn, a girl named Lucia, in December 2023.

After winning his second championship in 2023, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver sat down for a conversation with the hosts at SpeedFreaks. At the time, he was about two months away from becoming a dad. So naturally, he was asked if his older and more experienced teammate Scott Dixon gave him any parenting advice. Palou said,

Ad

Trending

"He told me that I need to try and sleep as much as possible now until she comes because I'm not gonna have a ton of sleep afterward. So that's the only advice he gave. I know he could have gave me a lot of advice, but I'll take that."

Ad

Interestingly, the follow-up question was if Chip Ganassi himself was going to be the godfather of Palou's baby girl, which the then two-time champion promptly declined. Now, with back-to-back championships in ‘23 and ‘24, Palou still feels there is one major thing missing from his resume.

Alex Palou wants to win the Indy 500 at least once

Alex Palou at the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

Despite thirteen wins and three IndyCar championships to his name, Alex Palou feels that he is not a complete driver yet. He believes that until a driver wins the Indy 500, they can’t be called an amazing IndyCar driver. Alex Palou shared (via Motorsport).

Ad

“You cannot be an amazing IndyCar driver without winning the Indy 500, for sure. I would say winning it multiple times, it’s really tough just because it doesn’t depend only on you. But winning it one time with the team I have run has to be done.”

Interestingly, Palou has never won on an oval track. However, he believes that he doesn’t need to rush to win ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ as he has a lot of years ahead of him in IndyCar racing.

Ad

Speaking about just how difficult it is to win the Indy 500, he turned to his six-time IndyCar champion teammate, Scott Dixon. Dixon has only won the crown jewel race once in his career. Alex Palou added,

“Dixon, it’s wild that he only has one, but that’s how it goes. And he’s the best IndyCar driver we’ve had in, I would say, almost ever. Yeah, hopefully, I can win it someday. But, yes, I don’t think the job is complete until we win an Indy 500.”

The Spaniard has started his title defense in 2025 in the best way possible by winning the opening two rounds of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback