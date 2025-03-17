“That’s just human nature”: When Danica Patrick opened up on the aspect of confidence as a racecar driver

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once delved into the significance of confidence within herself as a professional racer. Patrick competed in IndyCar and NASCAR between 2005 and 2018.

Patrick, till date, remains one of the most prolific drivers among female drivers from the modern era. Being the only female till date to have won an IndyCar race, her career saw her find success across various disciplines of American racing.

However, despite her success and her unfazed demeanor that she maintained throughout her racing career, even Patrick struggled with confidence issues at times. In an interview with Sports Illustrated back in November 2015, Patrick delved into the discussion of confidence and race car drivers. She said:

"Sure. I think at times we have more (confidence) than we should, and at times we have less than we should. But I think that’s just human nature."

Patrick, who was a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing at the time, explained how self-doubt could creep in.

"Every now and again you feel like you’re in a rut and you think 'Is it me?' And then other times, you might be in the rut and you’re thinking to yourself, 'Why hasn’t anyone given me a better car? I can do this.'"

Confidence, she pointed out, is not a constant but an ever-changing aspect of an athlete’s mindset. Patrick noted:

"So there’s times when you have a lot of confidence and there’s times when you need some, but that’s just sports."

Danica Patrick spoke her mind on biological difference between female and male athletes

Despite being a trailblazer for women in racing, Danica Patrick garnered significant heat after her comments about women pursuing a career in motorsports nearly two years ago. On a recent episode of the Gaines for Girls podcast with Riley Gaines, Patrick discussed the physical disparities between male and female athletes, noting:

"I think it’s ironic that I’m passionate about that, because I was a girl in a guys’ sport. There are just clear biological differences between the two."

Patrick further explained how hormones influence not just physical performance but also personality traits. She noted:

"Hormones, to a large degree, create your personality, and they definitely drive biology. So there’s just some clear differences. When it comes to strength and pure potential there, there’s just no question that guys are able to achieve more than women."

Danica Patrick retired from racing in 2018. She last competed in the 2018 Indianapolis 500, finishing 30th while driving for Ed Carpenter Racing.

