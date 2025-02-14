“That’s obviously wildly unintelligent”: When Danica Patrick responded to Mark Cuban’s remarks on Donald Trump’s inner circle

Former IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick once responded staunchly to American businessman Mark Cuban's comments on US President Donald Trump. Patrick posted her reply on her Instagram handle, with Patrick Bet-David's podcast featuring it.

Danica Patrick, 42, has been open about her political stance in recent years, firmly aligning herself with the conservative movement. Despite being one of the most accomplished female drivers in motorsports history, Patrick had never voted before November 2024. That changed when she cast her first-ever ballot for Donald Trump.

Around November, when polling was underway in the U.S., billionaire entrepreneur and television personality Mark Cuban made a controversial statement regarding Donald Trump’s inner circle. Speaking on The View, Cuban claimed that Trump avoids strong and intelligent women because they intimidate him. He said:

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them."

Danica Patrick did not hesitate to call out Cuban for his remarks. She posted a video on Instagram, expressing her disapproval, and shared her personal experience with Trump. She said (0:10 onwards):

"So I saw that Mark Cuban went on the view, the gift that just keeps on giving, and said that Donald Trump does not like to have strong and intelligent women around him, and that they intimidate him."

"First off, that's obviously wildly unintelligent. And second, as my own anecdotal story, when I met him last week in Vegas at the rally for the first time, he said, 'we need to get you a job.' So, am I not strong and intelligent?" she added.

What were Danica Patrick's comments after voting for the first time?

Danica Patrick’s response to Mark Cuban wasn’t the first time she had publicly expressed her political stance. She voted for the first time in November last year, casting her ballot for Donald Trump.

She took to Instagram to share her excitement about participating in the election, posting:

"I voted today, for the first time. I made a rule for myself that if I didn't vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn't earn that right. Not this time. I voted for @realdonaldtrump and I can't wait to have him make America great again!"

Patrick also encouraged others to participate in the electoral process and thanked her friend Steph Halvorson for guiding her through it.

"Thank you @stephalvorson for walking me through the process! Anyone that knows what to do.... Help them vote and vote early!" she added.

Danica Patrick had called off her racing career in 2018. Since then, she has focused on various ventures including social media, business, and other media appearances.

