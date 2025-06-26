"That's something I'll remember": When Roger Penske melted upon seeing Will Power's heartwarming IndyCar moment with Mario Andretti

Roger Penske was all smiles when he saw his driver, Will Power, surpass IndyCar legend Mario Andretti's decades-old record. On September 10, 2022, the Team Penske driver earned his 68th career pole position in the series by being the quickest driver in qualifying at Laguna Seca Raceway.

Andretti, a four-time IndyCar champion, was in attendance to witness history being made. Not only that, he also met Power immediately after, to congratulate him for becoming the American open-wheel series' best qualified ever. Team Penske and IndyCar owner Roger Penske witnessed the heartwarming moment in person.

"I tell you, to see Mario Andretti walk up the pits and shake his hand, that's something I'll remember," Penske said via ESPN.

Will Power had entirely forgotten about reaching the milestone until Andretti and teammate Scott McLaughlin congratulated him.

"Didn't even occur to me until they told me. I can't celebrate so much because I've got to be ready for [the finale]," the New Zealand driver said.

His pole at Laguna Seca was his fifth of the season, which also included a sweep at the Iowa double-header. However, he didn't want to get swept away in the high of breaking Andretti's record because the championship fight against teammate Josef Newgarden and CGR's Scott Dixon had gone down to the wire, and the results of the Laguna Seca race would decide the title.

"At such a crucial point, I couldn't celebrate it very much and I don't want to give out too much energy because I need to save it. When you have those sort of figures there congratulating you, you are sort of pinching yourself," Power said.

Will Power lost the on-track battle to Newgarden on race day, finishing P3, one position behind his two-time champion teammate. However, that's all he needed. The No. 12 Penske driver, who was 21 points ahead in the standings going into the race, comfortably won the 2022 title by 16 points to secure his second IndyCar championship.

Will Power couldn't believe it when he leveled Mario Andretti's IndyCar pole record

Will Power after winning his 67th IndyCar pole at the World Wide Technology Raceway - Source: Getty

Will Power equaled Mario Andretti's IndyCar record of 67 pole positions at the 2022 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend. His two-lap average of 182.727 mph easily beat Marcus Ericsson's 182.070 mph.

After the session, he shared how surreal it felt to be in Andretti's company at the top. Power said (via Autoweek):

"It’s just amazing. Amazing year so far. This is a big victory for me, to reach the 67 number and equal such a legend of the sport in Mario Andretti. I just can’t believe that I’m right there with Mario because there’s been no one like him."

At the 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Will Power earned a record-extending 71st pole position. If not for a tire failure in the first quarter of the race, the No. 12 Chevy driver could've been in contention for his first win of the season.

