"There can't be a better model than this man" - When $6.7B Roger Penske was honored by F1 legend

Roger Penske is a motorsport tycoon and he has different operations running on various series. To honor his contributions to the motorsport world, he was awarded the Autosport Gold Medal Award in 2022, where three-time F1 champion Jackie Stewart praised him for his efforts in the racing world.

Team Penske has a presence in almost all major racing leagues in the world. The outfit proactively participates in NASCAR, IMSA, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and IndyCar.

The Roger Penske-owned operation has earned the most fame in the IndyCar sphere. His drivers have won 17 championships, and 20 Indy 500 races, and on the NASCAR side, their drivers have won five Cup Series championships.

With an array of achievements bolstered alongside the Penske name, the $6.7b-worth motorsport mogul (via Forbes) was awarded the Autosport Gold Medal award in 2022. Moreover, when Jackie Stewart gave him the elusive reward, he claimed that no one could be a better role model than Roger Penske himself, stating (via IndyCar):

"I cannot think of anyone in the world of motorsport that has done so much, that that man has. He changed the sport in the United States of America. He's got information that I don't believe anyone else in this room has. What he's done for motorsport, of course, the Americans think he's wonderful. But for us in Europe, he's the perfect example of what we should be doing in the future."

"There can't be a better model than this man, so what he's done is quite remarkable. The whole family is a fantastic family and an example of how we should all be," Stewart added.

Josef Newgarden won last year's Indy 500, giving Roger Penske his 20th Baby Borg trophy and a comfortable lead ahead of theor nearest rivals Chip Ganassi Racing, who have six victories.

Roger Penske shares the mantra for Team Penske's success

Roger Penske at the INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

With Team Penske often showcasing their prowess on the tarmac, the Roger Penske-owned operation has amassed a multitude of fame worldwide. Reflecting on the success of the team, the 88-year-old said (via Forbes):

"At Team Penske, our greatest asset is our human capital; the knowledge and experience of our team, along with the continuity and commitment with our partners creates our competitive advantage. To be associated with the Borg-Warner Trophy is amazing and so special for us, because we know the hours and hour's of dedication that goes into it."

The 2025 IndyCar season will start on March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, a race where Team Penske has had great success and will be looking for redemption, as last year Josef Newgarden and Will Power were disqualified for exploiting the push-to-pass system.

