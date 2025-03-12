“There’s always room to improve”: When Colton Herta looked back on Andretti Global’s disappointing season in 2023

Colton Herta has, over the years, become one of the brightest shining lights in IndyCar. He ended the 2024 season in the runner-up place, but in 2022, the story was the complete opposite. He ended his campaign in a disappointing 10th place.

In light of this, Colton Herta, ahead of the 2023 season, asserted that there is always room for improvement, no matter how a team is doing.

"Last year, I think it was a little bit a shock to all of us. And as a driver, you can never be satisfied with how you’re doing things or else you’ll never be better. So I’m always looking at ways that I can do things better that I’ve done wrong in the past, especially in the last year, and trying to focus on those things going forward. There’s always room to improve," Herta said via Racer.

Following the disappointment of the 2022 season, 2023's IndyCar campaign also did not prove too fruitful for Colton Herta and his Andretti Global racing team.

Herta has been plying his trade in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. He has so far managed to amass 100 race starts and has also managed to put on board nine wins, 18 podium finishes, and 14 pole positions.

In the 2024 campaign of the sport, he was gung-ho throughout the 17-race tussle. Herta ended the campaign behind Alex Palou (Champion) but was able to amass a strong hall of points (513).

Colton Herta would be a "logical" choice for Cadillac in F1, says Juan Pablo Montoya

Colton Herta drives during the NTT INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

While Colton Herta, back in the day, delved into his woes from the 2022 IndyCar season, in recent years, he has been frequently linked with F1. Moreover, with Cadillac all set to enter the sport in 2026, his name has been on the lips of several esteemed personalities.

In line with this, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes that Herta is a logical choice for Cadillac from 2026 onward.

"I don't know if they are going to put him in to start, or if they will put him in in a year or two. Maybe they would start with someone different, and put him in as a reserve driver, and then put him in, or they would go with him from the beginning, I don't know what they're thinking, but I believe Herta would be one of the logical choices for them because he's from the same group," Montoya said via Motorsport.

2026 is still some time away, but keeping in view the extremely volatile nature of the driver market in F1, Colton Herta could very well be bidding farewell to IndyCar next year to join the pinnacle of motorsport.

