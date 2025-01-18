“They’re going to jump to conclusions”: When Courtney Force expressed her feelings after a public hug from her then-non-husband Graham Rahal

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force have long been one of motorsport's power couples. Yet, their journey as a couple had its fair share of challenges during the early days of their relationship. In an interview months into their marriage, Force delved into the moments of apprehension she faced in the spotlight.

The relationship between Rahal, an IndyCar driver, and Force, a drag racing star, blossomed through X (formerly Twitter). In 2012, Force reached out to Rahal for dining suggestions, sparking a conversation that would soon lead to romance. As they got to know each other, a pivotal moment occurred at an NHRA event in Joliet, Illinois, where Force was competing.

Recounting the memory in 2016, Force revealed (via The New York Times):

“I remember I was in the pit area, signing autographs, and he walked over to me when I was right in the middle of signing, and he gave me a big hug,” Courtney Force said. “I remember thinking: ‘Oh, my God, he’s hugging me in front of all these fans. They’re going to jump to conclusions.’”

Nonetheless, the two had started dating by the time 2014 rolled around. Rahal popped the question to Force in November of that year, and the couple tied the knot in 2015. They will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in November of this year.

What was Courtney Force's perspective on the risks of frightening crashes and Graham Rahal's racing career?

IndyCar drew a lot of negative attention after the untimely and tragic demise of Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon. Aged just 33, Wheldon suffered a crash in the season-finale of the 2011 campaign, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In addition to Wheldon's demise, Paul Dana, Justin Wilson, and Tony Renna are other drivers who have suffered fatal accidents in an IndyCar event in this century. Nevertheless, Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force had expressed an unfazed attitude when questioned about her fears as a driver herself. She told The New York Times in 2016:

"We know what’s out there. The monster’s always out there. It is out there, but you can’t dwell on it. I’ve always believed when the Good Lord wants you, He’s going to take you."

"It’s always in the back of your head, the danger, but you expect that as a driver, anyway," Courtney Force added.

While Rahal continues to ply his trade in motorsports, Force parted ways from drag racing in 2019. She has since focused on her social media handles, particularly Instagram, where she has amassed over 200,000 followers. They have two children.

