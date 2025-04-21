"They both recognise the risks": When Graham Rahal and wife Courtney Force's dynamic was highlighted by Bobby Rahal

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force is one of the easily recognizable couples in the world of American motorsports. The former is an IndyCar legend, whereas Courtney Force has a background in drag racing.

In line with this, Graham Rahal's father, Bobby Rahal, talked about their partnership back in 2016. He revealed how they both were well aware of the risks their motorsports career brought into their lives.

In a conversation with The New York Times in May 2016, Bobby Rahal said:

"I think it is a positive, because they both understand the demands that are placed on each other. They don't have to explain to each other what they have to do, and why. They both recognize the risks - although I'm sure they don't dwell on that. You appreciate what each other is doing."

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, Graham Rahal, has been married to Courtney Force (Daughter of NHRA Legend John Force) since November 21, 2015. They have two daughters, Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal.

Graham Rahal's thoughts on his 2025 Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammates

While Bobby Rahal gave a fascinating take on Graham Rahal and Courtney Force back in 2016, quite recently, the RLL IndyCar driver gave his thoughts on his 2025 teammates, Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster (2024 Indy NXT Champion).

The 36-year-old Rahal appeared on the well-known Doug and Drivers show, and while giving his take on DeFrancesco, he said:

"You know, Dev, obviously I've known Dev for a long time. He's such a great kid, I think often misunderstood too, you know, people have this perception of Devlin that's actually quite wrong about who he is and things. I'm excited to help him take the next level in his career." (2:36 - 2:49)."

On the 21-year-old Louis Foster, Rahal added:

"Now Louie, you know, Louie obviously come out of Indy Lights, you win the championship, you dominate you know, that category. Louie, you know, hasn't asked much, he hasn't said much yet, I'm sure he will with time." (3:08 - 3:20)

Graham Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He has so far managed six wins, 29 podiums and five pole positions, but has yet to secure the coveted world championship.

In the ongoing 2025 season of the sport, the 36-year-old currently finds himself in 17th place in the Drivers' standings with 45 points. Considering that Rahal is in his mid-30s, he would hope to achieve his maiden IndyCar championship sooner rather than later.

His best overall finish to date has been fourth, which came in the 2015 season.

