“This one’s going to sting”: When Graham Rahal rued his chance at missing Indy 500 glory

Graham Rahal once lamented a missed opportunity to claim Indy 500 glory after a race that seemed within his grasp slipped away. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver was on course for victory but was forced to retire following a pit stop mishap.

The former IMSA driver, who had announced himself to the IndyCar world with a victory on his debut in the American open-wheel racing series, appeared to be on the verge of securing his maiden victory at the 2021 Indy 500. However, the 36-year-old missed out in what can be described as the most unfortunate of circumstances.

Rahal, who was aiming to complete the race with one fewer pit stop than any of his rivals, saw his race botched by a pit stop mishap. His pit crew failed to properly secure the rear left tire before releasing him from the pit box.

What followed was a crash in Turn 2, as the loose wheel detached and unfortunately struck the oncoming Conor Daly. Reflecting on the incident in an interview captured by The Checkered Flag, Graham Rahal stated:

“The Indy 500 ends in disappointment.

“A little more so today because I really think we had them today, I really do. We were good on one more stop, and everybody else needed two.

“I can’t tell you how bad this one stings, but we win as a team, we lose as a team. From a strategy standpoint, we saved fuel, we were kicking their butts on fuel saving, and we were looking really good at the end to maybe even do just one more stop.”

However, shifting his focus to the overall positives from the race, the 36-year-old added:

“I know there’s a long way to go, but the fuel numbers we were getting were incredible. We actually short-pitted the last time and could have gone a little bit further. Days like this—where everything comes together at the Indy 500—don’t come around very often. Definitely, today I thought we had ’em. I’m glad I’m okay.”

“The boys did an excellent job all month – I’m not disappointed in them. I know there is a lot of pressure on their shoulders. Everyone’s trying hard but I think this one’s going to sting."

Sadly for Rahal, he has yet to record a strong performance at the Indy 500 since the incident. The veteran driver will be hoping for an impressive outing in the 2025 edition of the race.

Graham Rahal on how he prepared for the St. Pete Grand Prix

Graham Rahal at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal recently shared insights into how he prepared for the IndyCar St. Petersburg Grand Prix race. The American driver, who made his debut in the American open-wheel racing series in 2008, has accumulated over 278 race entries throughout his career.

Ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season opener, the six-time Grand Prix winner emphasized the importance of both physical and mental preparation. He highlighted the critical role of neck strength in withstanding the intense G-forces experienced during races.

Speaking ahead of the Grand Prix as captured by FOX Sports, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver stated:

“We really don’t get much practice. Between the end of last season and this year, I had just one day of testing, so it’s very hard to show up at your best when you’ve barely been in the car.

A lot of my training focuses on cardiovascular work, core strength, and lower back conditioning. Neck training is also crucial—many drivers use the Iron Neck to build strength because there’s a lot of G-force under braking and cornering in these cars.

…No matter how much you prepare in the gym, the reality is that the first day back in the car, you’re shaking off a lot of cobwebs,” Graham Rahal added.

Now in his 18th year in IndyCar racing, Graham Rahal boasts 29 podium finishes and five pole positions.

