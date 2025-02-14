“This track’s terrible”: When Will Power slammed Road America after unfortunate IndyCar practice 

IndyCar driver Will Power took a shot at the Road America circuit's board after the open-wheel series race in 2023. The Australian driver crashed with Scott Dixon during the practice session and slammed the fellow driver and the groundskeepers for not maintaining the track properly.

Following the crash with Dixon, Power's car had to be rebuilt, and he failed to qualify for the Fast 12 during the qualifying session. Power did not feel comfortable with the car’s balance after the crash and the poor qualifying session put him 22nd on the grid. He then slammed Road America as he said (via Racer):

“This track’s terrible; when you go off, they do a terrible job here so they need to pick up their game. You go off, you break your back every time; done it a couple of times this weekend so they need a kick in the butt. Just p***ed for what Dixon did this morning. It’s ruined our weekend.”

AUTO: AUG 17 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

After the car was rebuilt for the qualifying session, a mechanic left a screwdriver in the cockpit, which forced Will Power to pit mid-session and get the equipment removed. The IndyCar driver also had an incident with Romain Grosjean during the practice session as he slammed the Frenchman after the session, saying:

“Just disappointed with what happened. Grosjean is a piece of c**p. He needs a punch in the face.”

In response to Will Power's words against the facilities at Road America, the President of the track, Michael Kertscher, clapped back at the Team Penske driver by commanding one of the trucks that collected the portable toilets from around the track to be parked in front of his motorcoach.

The keys to the truck were reportedly left inside the cabin and Power drove the truck away from his motorhome and parked it in front of Scott Dixon’s motorhome.

Fernando Alonso’s agency signs Will Power, to be represented by Oriol Servia

Fernando Alonso's motorsport management corporation A14 management signed Will Power in January 2025 as the Australian driver is set to enter negotiations with the team for a future contract. Will Power in the press release said (via IndyStar):

“They will be very beneficial with my future with IndyCar and other endeavors outside of IndyCar like the Daytona 24 Hours and LeMans, which has always been a dream of mine to compete in”

“I think that the combination of Oriol and Fernando and the contacts they have couldn't be a better fit for me,” he added

2025 is the final year in Power’s Penske contract, and the former IndyCar driver Oriol Servia is believed to be representing the Aussie in negotiations with the team for a future contract.

