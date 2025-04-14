Top 5 tallest active IndyCar drivers in the 2025 season

The sport of IndyCar is one that, beyond skills, also requires physical prowess from the drivers. From high stamina to tolerate the intensity of the sport, to strength and endurance to match the physical requirements of driving the open-wheel car, IndyCar is just as demanding a sport as any other.

Notably, height is a factor that plays a key role for drivers in the sport. Unlike other sports that prefer athletes to be of a greater height, a comparatively lesser height often benefits the drivers. This is primarily due to the strict cockpit dimensions and weight distribution requirements of the sport.

While drivers might benefit from more compact frames due to strict cockpit dimensions and weight distribution requirements, some of the grid's most prominent names still defy the trend. Here’s a look at the five tallest active IndyCar drivers in the 2025 season.

Tallest IndyCar drivers in 2025

#5. Scott McLaughlin - 6'0"

At exactly 6 feet (as per Team Penske's official website), Kiwi racing star Scott McLaughlin ranks among the tallest drivers in IndyCar. A three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion, McLaughlin has accumulated seven wins in his open-wheel career after moving from Australia in 2021.

Having made his debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in 2020, McLaughlin took the reins of the No. 3 Chevrolet for Team Penske. He has finished third in the IndyCar standings for two straight seasons in 2023 and 2024.

#4. Josef Newgarden - 6'0"

Almost of the same height as McLaughlin is his teammate Josef Newgarden. A former Indy Lights champion, Newgarden stands at 6 feet (according to Team Penske's website) as one of the most well-built drivers in the series.

Newgarden is a two-time series champion, having won both the titles for Team Penske after moving in 2017. He also won the Indianapolis 500 race back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, becoming the first driver since Helio Castroneves to achieve this feat.

#3. Christian Lundgaard - 6'1"

Next up on the list, standing at 6-foot-1, is Danish racing prospect Christian Lundgaard (according to McLaren's official website). At 23 years of age, the former Alpine Academy star remains one of the best young drivers in the series.

Currently driving for Andretti Global, Lundgaard has already secured his maiden win, which came in 2023 as an RLL Racing driver. He was notably awarded the IndyCar Rookie of the Year honor in 2022.

#2. Alexander Rossi - 6'1"

Another star standing at 6-foot-1, alongside Lundgaard, is the former F1 driver and an Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi (as per TNT Sports). At 33, Rossi is one of the veterans of the sport, having won eight races in his decade-long career.

Rossi found the most success while driving for Andretti Global, even securing a runner-up position in the standings back in 2018. He moved to Arrow McLaren in 2022 and currently drives for Ed Carpenter Racing in his tenth campaign.

#1. Graham Rahal - 6'2"

The tallest driver in the NTT IndyCar Series, at the time of writing, is none other than Graham Rahal. The 36-year-old, who is a second-generation racer standing at 6-foot-2 (as per FOX Sports), drives for his father's team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, having won eight races in his IndyCar career.

Rahal's career started back in 2008 as one of the biggest racing prospects. While the Ohio native hasn't consistently challenged for championships, he remains one of the most experienced and physically imposing figures on the grid. His tall frame has often been discussed in the context of car setup and comfort, but Rahal continues to make it work year after year.

