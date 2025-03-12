Two-time Indy 500 winner makes feelings clear on a one-off reunion with Raham Letterman Lanigan Racing

Two-time Indy 500 winner and former Indycar driver, Takuma Sato announced that he will be racing at the 109th running of Indianapolis 500. He said he'll join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the run.

Sato will race at the Indy 500 for the 15th time. The Japanese driver will drive the #75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car, marking his sixth entry with the team.

While speaking with Indycar, Sato said he is looking forward to working with the team.

"The new No. 75 car carries over RLL’s historic design with a refreshed and dynamic new livery – it looks absolutely stunning. Last year was an incredible experience, reconnecting with the team, and this year, even more familiar faces have joined the effort, which makes this moment even more special and gives me great confidence. I can’t wait to get to work,” Sato said.

The 48-year-old driver thanked his sponsors and the team owners for the opportunity, adding:

"I’m very excited to return to the 109th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Sato said. “Once again, a heartfelt thank you to Bobby (Rahal), Mike (Lanigan), David (Letterman) and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity. I’m also deeply grateful for the continued support from AMADA as the primary sponsor, alongside Panasonic Automotive Systems, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu, NAC, Honda, HRC, and all our loyal sponsors."

Sato raced last year's event with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and finished 14th. However, during his 2020 outing with the Indiana-based team, Sato won the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. He won his first Indy 500 with the Chip Ganassi Racing team in 2017.

Sato is experienced when it comes to open-wheel racing. He raced in Formula 1 from 2002-2008, competing in 90 races. Takuma Sato has 221 Indycar career starts, six wins, and 14 podium finishes.

Will Buxton reacts to the return of two-time Indy 500 winner

Former F1TV presenter and present Indycar commentator Will Buxton welcomed Takuma Sato after his announcement to race at the Indy 500. The two-time Indy 500 winner announced his return with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on March 11.

Will Buxton posted on X to express his feelings about Sato's decision.

"Awesome to see Taku back. That’s 34 confirmed entries already. Meaning at least one car won’t make it into the Greatest Spectacle in Racing," he wrote.

Buxton pointed out that one of the cars wouldn't be able to make it to the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. Indy 500 rules state that only 33 of the entries or cars can race, meaning one of the cars from the grid will be bumped out of the event.

