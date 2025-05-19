Two times when Danica Patrick was on the brink of an Indy 500 triumph

Danica Patrick, a former IndyCar driver and a trailblazer in motorsport, is now part of the IndyCar broadcasting team. However, she came close to securing a win at the prestigious Indianapolis 500 twice.

In 2005, the Beloit-born racer Patrick qualified fourth and finished fourth at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan. Patrick led the race for 14 laps but had to bow out due to fuel load issues.

In 2006, she returned with RLL to finish the past year's unfinished business; however, after starting 10th, she could only come home in eighth place.

The former Andretti driver made her debut in 2005, winning Rookie of the Year for both the Indianapolis 500 and the IndyCar Series. However, she had to wait three seasons to take her first and only chequered flag of her IndyCar career.

Danica Patrick is the most successful woman in American open-wheel racing history. Her landmark victory at the 2008 Indy Japan 300 remains the only win by a female driver in an IndyCar Series race. Patrick became the fourth woman and to date the most successful one to compete at Indy, following Janet Guthrie, Lyn St. James, and Sarah Fisher.

Danica Patrick favors Josef Newgarden for the Indy 500 win

Danica Patrick has backed Team Penske's Josef Newgarden to take the chequered flag for the 109th edition of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25.

Newgarden is aiming for a historic milestone at the Indianapolis 500. Following back-to-back wins in 2023 and 2024, he is eyeing a third straight victory, an achievement no driver has ever accomplished.

Patrick, who has worked with Sky Sports' Formula 1 team, explained why Newgarden has a decent chance to earn the top spot at the upcoming race. She said Team Penske has the right experience to push the driver, owing to its history of 20 wins at the Oval.

"Penske, they have 20 wins here; he's such a solid driver the last two years winning. It is a lot of pressure though to put on yourself to think, I'm gonna out there and get my third one, just getting one here at the Indy 500, is already a feat in itself, but he's such a seasoned driver and such a great driver, he's got a great shot at it," Danica Patrick said via IndyCar on FOX (0:54 onwards).

First held in 1911, the Indy 500 remains a crown jewel of motorsport and a key part of the prestigious Triple Crown alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

