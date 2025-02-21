“View it as a people sport”: When Josef Newgarden made his feelings known about advice for aspiring IndyCar drivers

The Team Penske racing driver, Josef Newgarden, is one of the most well-known names in IndyCar. He has been competing in the sport since the 2012 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. As someone with a lot of experience, in 2018, he was asked for his take on young people looking to take up IndyCar as a profession.

Josef Newgarden is a major stalwart of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. He is one of the few drivers who has managed over 200 appearances and is still going strong.

During an exclusive interview with K1speed in 2018, he came up with the following advice for IndyCar aspirants.

"Well, I think with racing you have to view it as a people sport, because, like anything, it takes people to make a career out of what you want to do. I mean, my career was built with a foundation of many, many people." Newgarden said.

He further added:

"It was people that I came across in karting, in my junior career in cars, and then all the way to the top in the IndyCar series. It’s the people that you meet that help get you a career. In my opinion, you’re not able to make a career out of racing by yourself. It’s never going to happen. So, the most important thing is to never stop seeking help."

Newgarden ended the 2024 IndyCar season in eighth place in the drivers' championship with two wins, two poles, and seven top-five finishes.

Josef Newgarden on driving a 'real go-kart' for the first time

While Josef Newgarden came up with some words of wisdom for IndyCar hopefuls in 2018, via the same interview, he also talked about something else. The 34-year-old shed light on getting behind the wheel of a real go-kart for the first time.

"Yeah! The first time I drove a real go-kart, you know, one that had a tube frame chassis, I think it had a 100cc Yamaha Can engine, which is the Junior Yamaha class that I was going to compete in. I think those things had probably… I’ve got to say… 15 horsepower? I think that’s about what the Yamaha cans would make (editor: he’s right!). So pretty powerful kart for a 13-year-old. And I just remember being overwhelmed by it." Newgarden added.

Josef Newgarden has so far competed in 278 IndyCar Grand Prix. His championship triumphs came in 2017 and 2019, and other than this, he has also managed 31 wins, 58 podiums, and 18 pole positions in the sport.

Ahead of the upcoming 2025 season, Newgarden ended the Sebring International Raceway test (pre-season test) in second place in the standings. The 34-year-old ended up behind his Team Penske teammate, Will Power.

