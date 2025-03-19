WATCH: Hailie Deegan displays strength in latest workout video on Instagram

The HMD Motorsports driver Hailie Deegan recently made her Indy NXT series debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The 23-year-old recently uploaded a video on Instagram showing her workout routine.

Hailie Deegan qualified in 21st place for her maiden race. She finished the race on Sunday in 14th place. After a turbulent stint at Stock racing and failing to secure the sponsorship needed to proceed ahead in the series, she made her transition to open-wheel racing. The young American drove for AM racing in the Xfinity series in 2024 where she placed 32nd. Her best finish in the series was at Ag-Pro 300 in 12th position.

Hailie Deegan recently shared a video of herself working out at the gym on Instagram. The caption read:

"Everyday is a gym day 😉@monsterenergy".

The Former NASCAR driver was seen doing various exercises in order to strengthen her muscles for the G-force and to be able to adapt to the car.

After the St Petersburg race, Deegan jumped out of the car with a swollen forearm. While speaking in an interview with Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch she explained how physically challenging the transition from stock racing to open wheel racing has been.

Definitely, this is by far the hardest form of racing I’ve ever been a part of. By ‘hardest’, I mean physically, so, it’s very physically demanding. I definitely need to be in the gym as much as I can be, which I’ve been the last couple of months, but I think just keep working at it so I can see the improvement myself.” she expressed.

Deegan will be looking forward to the next Indy NXT race taking place at the Barber Motorsports Park on May 4th. She had previously raced at the same track during her NASCAR career.

Hailie Deegan freaks out during a family outing

The Indy NXT star and Former NASCAR driver, Hailie Deegan recently posted a video to her youtube channel which has amassed over 598K subscribers. In the video the Deegan family is seen visiting an amusement park enjoying various games and rides.

In the video Hailie and her brother Hudson were seen trying reverse bungee. In reverse bungee the riders have to sit in a cockpit and they are later catapulted in the air.

As they prepared for the ride, the Hudson siblings had a hilarious conversation.

“I haven't seen anyone die yet,” said the ride Marshall. (8:09 onwards)

“Has there been any close calls?,” asked Hudson.“So it's just think rubber bands?,” said Hudson as he enquired about the bungee ropes. “Yo, it's shaking! Hailie, look up at the pole,” remarked Hudson.

“I can't believe we paid to do this, actually,” Hailie said.

“I don't want to do this dude,” said Hudson as he sat inside the ride.

“Just hang on. Lean your head back,” said Hailie Deegan as the countdown began before the ride slung into the air.

Deegan will take part in the second race of the season at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4th.

