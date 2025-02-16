Danica Patrick, the former racing driver turned motorsport pundit, is a well-known name in the world of motorsports. She is the most successful American woman to make her mark in racing, in line with this, the Andretti Global Co-founder Michael Andretti, showered huge praise on Patrick back in 2008.

In her racing career, Danica Patrick secured several firsts as a woman race driver. In 2008 she became the first woman to win a Grand Prix (2008 Indy Japan 300) in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America (IndyCar). Moreover, she was also able to amass a coveted pole position in her 191-race-long NASCAR Cup Series career.

Following her first race win in IndyCar in 2008, Michael Andretti had the following to add (Via: New York Times):

"I think Danica is such a fantastic person and I’m thrilled for her that the monkey is finally off of her back. We have all believed in her, and she proved today that she is a winner. Frankly, I think this is the first of many." Andretti said.

Danica Patrick made her last racing appearance in the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

Danica Patrick opened avenues for women in 'male-dominated' fields

Back in 2008, Danica Patrick's Indy Japan 300 (Motegi) win had a huge impact on the motorsports world. It encouraged women to take up racing as a career and in line with this, the retired race driver and hen 27-year-old Sarah Fisher showed her gratitude toward Patrick.

"Today marks the celebration for all of us who have chipped away at the barriers that many women have faced in fields that are dominated by men. To finally have a female win an open-wheel race is simply a progression of what Janet Guthrie started." Fisher said via New York Times.

Since leaving the grid as a racer, Patrick has successfully transitioned into a successful motorsports analyst as well as an entrepreneur. She is often seen giving astute analysis during Grand Prix weekends of popular sports like IndyCar, NASCAR, Formula 1, etc.

While Patrick left racing in 2018, last year, she admitted that her days as a racing driver turned immensely stressful on certain occasions.

"Obviously my job was stressful but as far as mental health, I feel super grateful that I just didn’t have a lot of those anxieties or spirals where I struggled. Whenever I had times that were harder and I had doubt in myself, I would have to remember the things I had accomplished." Patrick said via Forbes.

Danica Patrick has over the years, become a huge figure in America and her fans are always on the lookout regarding an update. During the upcoming 2025 IndyCar and Formula 1 season, she could again be seen on the grid doing duties as an esteemed pundit.

