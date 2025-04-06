“We all have opinions”: When Graham Rahal suggested the idea of international races in IndyCar

Having IndyCar races outside the United States is a dream that several fans and stakeholders of the American series harbor, and Graham Rahal has not hidden his thoughts about the possibility of this becoming a reality. The 36-year-old, in 2024, shared his views on the prospect of the IndyCar Series racing beyond the shores of America.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star, who was part of the 2024 preseason media availability day in Indianapolis, was greeted with several questions regarding the changes he would love to see in the future of the American open-wheel racing series. While Graham Rahal did acknowledge the improvements made to the series by the Penske Entertainment Group, he also detailed how holding races outside the United States could benefit the series.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by NBC Sports, the Ohio-born Rahal explained:

“Are there things that you would like to see different? Sure. We all have opinions. I would like to see international races. I would like to see us be on the front foot and be aggressive when it comes to Europe.”

However, expressing his optimism about the direction in which the IndyCar Series is headed under the Penske Entertainment team, Graham Rahal stated:

“There are certainly areas where I would like to see changes, but the reality is that when you sit in a room and listen to the things that are being done — and you really see the things that are being done — they’re not things that maybe affect us today, but I think they do on a longer-term scale. I feel upbeat about it.”

Graham Rahal's words mirror those of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who, in an interview with Jalopnik in 2023, emphasized the need for international races in the IndyCar Series, particularly if the American open-wheel racing series aims to match the frenzy that its European counterpart, Formula 1, often receives during race weekends.

How Graham Rahal reacted after the Thermal Club Grand Prix race

Graham Rahal at the Thermal Club circuit - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal was one of the biggest movers up the grid at the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix. The veteran driver, who qualified for the event in 18th, finished the Palm Springs race in 11th.

Driving the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car, the 36-year-old finished well ahead of teammates Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco to record the best finish for his team so far in the 2025 season.

Reacting to the seemingly positive outing at the California event, Graham Rahal took to social media to share his thoughts. Posting on Instagram, the veteran wrote:

“+7 to end the day P11. Gave it all we had! Just need to tidy up Saturday a bit and we’ll be in the fight. See ya in Long Beach!”

The result recorded at the Thermal Club event marked a slight improvement on the 12th-place finish he achieved at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. Graham Rahal, who continues to lead the charge for a strong finish in the standings for his team, will now shift focus to the possibility of an even better result at the Long Beach Grand Prix. His best result at the California race to date remains a second-place finish, which he achieved in 2013.

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More