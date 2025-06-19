Weather forecast for the IndyCar Road America Grand Prix

The 2025 IndyCar season is at its halfway mark, and only two drivers have achieved a race victory this year. With the next race being held at the elusive 4.043-mile track, the rest of the 25 drivers will be eyeing to take away the top spot of the podium from Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood at the coming race weekend, where weather could have a minor impact on the results.

The Road America Grand Prix was a staple on the IndyCar grid but witnessed an exile of eight years before returning to the calendar in 2016. Though many have won the race since then, Chip Ganassi Racing drivers have emerged as the favorite for the race win more often than not.

Only three teams have won on the race course since its return in 2016, which includes CGR, Team Penske and Andretti. Though it makes Kyle Kirkwood's chances of winning the race slightly better, there is not much to get excited about.

Out of the last nine races held at the 14-turn circuit, only once has an Andretti driver emerged as the winner. This happened in 2019 when Alexander Rossi won his penultimate victory with the team.

With the 27 drivers now gearing up for the race on Sunday (June 22), let's look at the weather forecast for the three-day IndyCar race weekend according to weather.com:

Friday - Practice 1

Forecast: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: 71°F - 81°F

Wind speed: 10 - 15mph

Chance of precipitation: 20%

Saturday - Practice 2, Qualifications

Forecast: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 77°F - 93°F

Wind speed: 15 - 25mph

Chance of precipitation: Less than 10%

Sunday - Warmup, Race

Forecast: Sunny

Temperature: 78°F - 95°F

Wind speed: 10 - 20mph

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

Can IndyCar witness a change of thrones after a dominant start to the season by Alex Palou?

Kyle Kirkwood at the NTT Indy Car Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Kyle Kirkwood trails Alex Palou by 75 points in the championship standings. While his last two race wins have helped cut this deficit, there is still some way to go.

Though the 26-year-old is aware of the massive gap that he has to recover, he asserts that it has reduced drastically over the past two race weekends. He said (via IndyCar):

"It does. It's double digits again. Triple digits are never a good sign in a championship. Moving closer. It's still a long ways to go. (Alex Palou) is good at a lot of races that we're coming up to, so those are the ones that are going to really count. (WWTR) has been a track that we haven't been amazing at, so it's great to claw back some points.

"But everybody knows we're going to go to Road America and he's going to put on a show there, and we'll have to do everything in our power to keep him from looking shiny once again on road courses."

Pato O'Ward currently splits Palou and Kirkwood in the championship standings, with a slightly smaller deficit to the reigning champion of 73 points.

