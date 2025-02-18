“What the hell did she think I was doing?” - When NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. ranted against Danica Patrick 

The ex-racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a huge name in the world of American motorsports. The 631 NASCAR Cup Series race starter has a big reputation, but back in the day, he had his tough moments.

In the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a run-in with the former racing driver turned pundit, Danica Patrick. During the whole race Earnhardt Jr. was facing break issues and it ultimately, led to him running into the back of Patrick's car with 61 laps to go.

Danica Patrick was understandably fuming post the crash and following the whole saga, Earnhardt took the time to talk about the same.

"I mean, what am I supposed to say other than the truth? We didn't have any brakes going into the corner. I know better than to run into her because it gets so much attention. There wasn't nothing I could do. I mean, as hard as I hit her, what the hell did she think I was doing? Trying to wreck her?" Earnhardt Jr said. (Via: USAtoday)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had a legendary career in American stock car racing. Other than his 631 Cup Series outing (26 wins, 260 top-tens, and 15 pole positions), he also managed 147 Xfinity races (24 wins, 96 top-tens, and 10 pole positions).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was confident that Danica Patrick would 'chill out'

While Dale Earnhardt shed light on how he saw his crash (2015, Kentucky) with Danica Patrick, he also at the same time, asserted that the latter would cool down. Following the crash, Patrick stormed off the race track without saying much to anyone.

"We ain't got no problem. It's not like we were having a problem out on the racetrack with her. It's not like I just drew her name out of a hat and decided she was the one I was going to run into tonight. It's hard not to (get upset and retaliate) if you are in her shoes. But it makes me mad because I didn't have any brakes. I didn't do that on purpose. I don't know. She will chill out. It happens to all of us. I'm not too worried about it," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

Just like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick has long retired from racing. Her last competitive outing came in IndyCar at the 2018 Indianapolis 500 event.

Since then, she has successfully transitioned her career into an esteemed motorsports pundit. Over the last few years, she has often been spotted giving astute analysis during Grand Prix weekends of top sports like IndyCar, NASCAR, and the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1. Dale Earnhardt Jr., on his end, has also become a highly sought-after commentator from 2018 onwards.

