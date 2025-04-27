What is the hybrid assist in IndyCar? How do drivers use it?

IndyCar made the bold step to switch to a hybrid power unit mid-way through the 2024 season. This decision included the cars getting heavier but with the benefit of instantaneous torque, which gave drivers an additional perk up their sleeves, the hybrid assist.

Many thought introducing a hybrid powertrain would hinder the sport's history. However, the series remained clear on its objective of introducing clean energy as part of its sustainable program.

Honda and Chevrolet partnered up to develop the hybrid components while decreasing the toll of the added weight. This collaboration resulted in an efficiently packaged hybrid motor adding a minimal 105 pounds to the car's weight.

Moreover, this weight increase was coupled with some added horsepower. That's where the hybrid assist component kicks in. It allows the drivers to access extra power by pressing a button on their steering wheel, which increases the battery's deployment.

It works on a similar basis to the Push-to-Pass system, but has no time restrictions and is entirely up to the driver's wish on how long to deploy (depending upon the battery percentage).

What do IndyCar drivers think of the hybrid power unit?

INDYCAR Open Testing - Source: Getty

With the IndyCar paddock closing in on a year of hybrid power units, drivers have shared their take on the new engine formula. Most of them have admitted how the added weight has tackled the car's nimbleness, but have enjoyed the presence of the extra power being only a single press away.

When the hybrids were introduced last year, Marcus Ericsson shared his stance on the new addition, who said (via IndyCar):

"You can feel it deploying. It depends on when you deploy. If you deploy in the middle of the corner, you definitely are going to put yourself in some trouble or potential trouble."

However, not everyone was in the hybrid camp, especially Pato O'Ward. The Mexican was the first driver in IndyCar history to win with hybrid engines, but he has not been at ease with the new powerhouses since then, as he said at Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix weekend (via Autoweek):

"You used to have them a lot on the edge without the hybrid, but with all this weight in the rear, they just plow like pigs, really. It's a bit of a shame, because they feel like they can go a lot faster... It's been a struggle because Mid-Ohio [last season] was the first race that we did with the hybrid, and it was great for me. But all the ones after that, you can't take the car—or at least I can't—where I used to have it. It was a car that was very on the edge."

Despite their criticism, the hybrid engines are here to stay in the premier American open-wheel racing championship for the foreseeable future.

