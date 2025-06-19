Nolan Siegel has seen his name dominate headlines in the IndyCar scene following the conclusion of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The 20-year-old found himself embroiled in controversy after an incident involving Scott McLaughlin.

The Arrow McLaren youngster, who is often known for his calm and upbeat demeanour, found himself caught in the murky waters of controversy at the WWT Raceway event after an incident that triggered a wave of backlash from across the IndyCar paddock, subsequently prompting his team to issue a statement.

So, what exactly did Nolan Siegel do, and why has it stirred such strong reactions? The controversy stems from the California native’s team radio after he received a penalty during the oval race. Siegel was handed a drive-through penalty during the event following an incident with McLaughlin. Specifically, he earned the penalty after he impeded the Team Penske driver as he attempted to lap him during the race.

The incident occurred following the first round of pit stops. McLaughlin, who was then in the lead, was hoping to get past Siegel. Unlike in Formula 1, lapped drivers in IndyCar are not required to move aside to let the leaders through, and often, lead drivers must complete the overtakes themselves. Siegel, trying to avoid being lapped, forced McLaughlin onto the grass—an act that earned him a drive-through penalty from IndyCar race control.

However, what followed from Nolan Siegel was a torrent of profanity-laced tirades directed at his pit wall in protest of the decision. The outburst by the 20-year-old has since been making rounds on social media, prompting discussions about the possibility of the IndyCar governing body clamping down on profane or NSFW radio communications.

Siegel’s frustration appeared to have stemmed from a previous incident with Scott McLaughlin at the Detroit Grand Prix, where the Penske driver ruined his race after barrelling into him on the straights of the Michigan track. However, it appears his attempt at subtle retaliation against McLaughlin has proven counterproductive and invited further scrutiny.

Nolan Siegel reacts after his WWT Raceway radio outburst

Nolan Siegel has reacted following his outburst at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 event. The LMP2 class 2024 Le Mans winner took to social media to share his thoughts in the aftermath of the incident.

The Arrow McLaren driver apologized for his outburst, stressing that it happened in the heat of the moment.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my team, our partners, and our fans for the outburst and language I used over the radio during this past race weekend. In the heat of the moment, I let my emotions take over, and that doesn’t reflect who I really am," he wrote while sharing his thoughts on his Instagram story.

"There’s no excuse for what I said. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I regret letting down the incredible group of people who support me both on and off the track.

I’m committed to learning from this and showing up with the professionalism, composure, and respect the team and our fans deserve. I’m focused on this upcoming race weekend and giving everything I have to deliver a performance worthy of the hard work the No. 6 crew and I have put in together,” he concluded.

Nolan Siegel's reaction to the incident involving Scott McLaughlin at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 event. Image: @nolansiegel via Instagram

The former Dale Coyne Racing rookie, amid his recent radio outburst, has largely endured a torrid run through the 2025 IndyCar season. In the eight races held so far, Siegel has only finished in the top 10 on one occasion, with a slew of his races—including the Indy 500—marred by crashes and incidents.

