IndyCar will conduct round 15 of 17 of the 2025 season at the Portland International Raceway today (August 10). The qualifying session on Saturday for the Grand Prix of Portland saw Arrow McLaren take a surprise 1-2.
Christian Lundgaard took his first pole position for the team in Papaya orange, with teammate Pato O'Ward slotting in P2. However, Lundgaard has a six-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change, which puts him in P7 for the race. O'Ward, who is in championship contention against Alex Palou, will lead the 27-car field to green.
However, the No. 5 Chevy driver needs some sort of miracle to keep his IndyCar title hopes alive. He is 121 points behind Palou and needs to leave Portland with the gap reduced to below 108 points to keep the championship battle alive going into the penultimate race of the season at Milwaukee.
However, that seems unlikely considering Palou's dominant form this season, and that he starts not far behind in P5 for the Grand Prix of Portland. Chip Ganassi Racing has had the dominant car all season, especially on road courses. That puts Alex Palou in a sweet spot to seal the 2025 championship, his fourth in IndyCar, today.
Between Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou in the Top 5 are Felix Rosenqvist, whose most favorable track in the series has been Portland, Will Power, the winner of the 2024 Grand Prix of Portland, and David Malukas.
With the main storyline set, let's take a look at the full starting lineup for the race, accounting for grid penalties for three more drivers besides Christian Lundgaard.
Full starting lineup for the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland
Besides Lundgaard, AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden also have six-place grid penalties for unapproved engine changes. That moves Ferrucci from P15 to P21 and Newgarden from P9 to P15.
Additionally, Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson has a six-place grid penalty as well. However, the reason behind IndyCar's penalty for him was the officials' finding him guilty of being at fault for a crash with Felix Rosenqvist at the previous race at Laguna Seca. As a result, he moves from P12 to P18 on the starting grid for the Grand Prix of Portland.
Here's the full starting lineup for the race:
- Pato O'Ward - Arrow McLaren
- Felix Rosenqvist - Meyer Shank Racing
- Will Power - Team Penske
- David Malukas - AJ Foyt Racing
- Alex Palou - Chip Ganassi Racing
- Alexander Rossi - Ed Carpenter Racing
- Christian Lundgaard - Arrow McLaren
- Marcus Armstrong - Meyer Shank Racing
- Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi Racing
- Marcus Ericsson - Andretti Global
- Scott McLaughlin - Team Penske
- Devlin DeFrancesco - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
- Colton Herta - Andretti Global
- Louis Foster - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
- Josef Newgarden - Team Penske
- Christian Rasmussen - Ed Carpenter Racing
- Nolan Siegel - Arrow McLaren
- Kyffin Simpson - Chip Ganassi Racing
- Kyle Kirkwood - Andretti Global
- Sting Ray Robb - Juncos Hollinger Racing
- Santino Ferrucci - AJ Foyt Racing
- Graham Rahal - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
- Rinus Veekay - Dale Coyne Racing
- Callum Ilott - PREMA Racing
- Robert Shwartzman - PREMA Racing
- Conor Daly - Juncos Hollinger Racing
- Jacob Abel - Dale Coyne Racing
Start time, TV channel and streaming details for the Grand Prix of Portland
For US viewers, IndyCar's 2025 Grand Prix of Portland will be broadcast on FOX. The coverage will begin at 3:00 pm ET, with the race set to go green at 3:22 pm ET.
For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international broadcasters:
- Canada: TSN, TSN+
- Australia: Stan Sport
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
- Spain: Movistar+
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky Sport
- Belgium: VOO Sport World
- Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Japan: Gaora Sports
- Hungary: Arena 4
- Turkey: S Sport
Alternatively, international IndyCar fans can also stream the race on the series' official platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.
