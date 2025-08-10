IndyCar will conduct round 15 of 17 of the 2025 season at the Portland International Raceway today (August 10). The qualifying session on Saturday for the Grand Prix of Portland saw Arrow McLaren take a surprise 1-2.

Ad

Christian Lundgaard took his first pole position for the team in Papaya orange, with teammate Pato O'Ward slotting in P2. However, Lundgaard has a six-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change, which puts him in P7 for the race. O'Ward, who is in championship contention against Alex Palou, will lead the 27-car field to green.

However, the No. 5 Chevy driver needs some sort of miracle to keep his IndyCar title hopes alive. He is 121 points behind Palou and needs to leave Portland with the gap reduced to below 108 points to keep the championship battle alive going into the penultimate race of the season at Milwaukee.

Ad

Trending

However, that seems unlikely considering Palou's dominant form this season, and that he starts not far behind in P5 for the Grand Prix of Portland. Chip Ganassi Racing has had the dominant car all season, especially on road courses. That puts Alex Palou in a sweet spot to seal the 2025 championship, his fourth in IndyCar, today.

Between Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou in the Top 5 are Felix Rosenqvist, whose most favorable track in the series has been Portland, Will Power, the winner of the 2024 Grand Prix of Portland, and David Malukas.

Ad

With the main storyline set, let's take a look at the full starting lineup for the race, accounting for grid penalties for three more drivers besides Christian Lundgaard.

Full starting lineup for the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland

Besides Lundgaard, AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden also have six-place grid penalties for unapproved engine changes. That moves Ferrucci from P15 to P21 and Newgarden from P9 to P15.

Ad

Additionally, Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson has a six-place grid penalty as well. However, the reason behind IndyCar's penalty for him was the officials' finding him guilty of being at fault for a crash with Felix Rosenqvist at the previous race at Laguna Seca. As a result, he moves from P12 to P18 on the starting grid for the Grand Prix of Portland.

Here's the full starting lineup for the race:

Ad

Pato O'Ward - Arrow McLaren Felix Rosenqvist - Meyer Shank Racing Will Power - Team Penske David Malukas - AJ Foyt Racing Alex Palou - Chip Ganassi Racing Alexander Rossi - Ed Carpenter Racing Christian Lundgaard - Arrow McLaren Marcus Armstrong - Meyer Shank Racing Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi Racing Marcus Ericsson - Andretti Global Scott McLaughlin - Team Penske Devlin DeFrancesco - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Colton Herta - Andretti Global Louis Foster - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Josef Newgarden - Team Penske Christian Rasmussen - Ed Carpenter Racing Nolan Siegel - Arrow McLaren Kyffin Simpson - Chip Ganassi Racing Kyle Kirkwood - Andretti Global Sting Ray Robb - Juncos Hollinger Racing Santino Ferrucci - AJ Foyt Racing Graham Rahal - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Rinus Veekay - Dale Coyne Racing Callum Ilott - PREMA Racing Robert Shwartzman - PREMA Racing Conor Daly - Juncos Hollinger Racing Jacob Abel - Dale Coyne Racing

Ad

Start time, TV channel and streaming details for the Grand Prix of Portland

For US viewers, IndyCar's 2025 Grand Prix of Portland will be broadcast on FOX. The coverage will begin at 3:00 pm ET, with the race set to go green at 3:22 pm ET.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international broadcasters:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

Alternatively, international IndyCar fans can also stream the race on the series' official platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.