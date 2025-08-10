  • home icon
  What time is IndyCar Portland race today (August 10)? See full starting lineup and TV channel details

What time is IndyCar Portland race today (August 10)? See full starting lineup and TV channel details

By Yash Kotak
Published Aug 10, 2025 12:22 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
IndyCar 2025 BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

IndyCar will conduct round 15 of 17 of the 2025 season at the Portland International Raceway today (August 10). The qualifying session on Saturday for the Grand Prix of Portland saw Arrow McLaren take a surprise 1-2.

Christian Lundgaard took his first pole position for the team in Papaya orange, with teammate Pato O'Ward slotting in P2. However, Lundgaard has a six-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change, which puts him in P7 for the race. O'Ward, who is in championship contention against Alex Palou, will lead the 27-car field to green.

However, the No. 5 Chevy driver needs some sort of miracle to keep his IndyCar title hopes alive. He is 121 points behind Palou and needs to leave Portland with the gap reduced to below 108 points to keep the championship battle alive going into the penultimate race of the season at Milwaukee.

also-read-trending Trending

However, that seems unlikely considering Palou's dominant form this season, and that he starts not far behind in P5 for the Grand Prix of Portland. Chip Ganassi Racing has had the dominant car all season, especially on road courses. That puts Alex Palou in a sweet spot to seal the 2025 championship, his fourth in IndyCar, today.

Between Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou in the Top 5 are Felix Rosenqvist, whose most favorable track in the series has been Portland, Will Power, the winner of the 2024 Grand Prix of Portland, and David Malukas.

With the main storyline set, let's take a look at the full starting lineup for the race, accounting for grid penalties for three more drivers besides Christian Lundgaard.

Full starting lineup for the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland

Besides Lundgaard, AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden also have six-place grid penalties for unapproved engine changes. That moves Ferrucci from P15 to P21 and Newgarden from P9 to P15.

Additionally, Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson has a six-place grid penalty as well. However, the reason behind IndyCar's penalty for him was the officials' finding him guilty of being at fault for a crash with Felix Rosenqvist at the previous race at Laguna Seca. As a result, he moves from P12 to P18 on the starting grid for the Grand Prix of Portland.

Here's the full starting lineup for the race:

  1. Pato O'Ward - Arrow McLaren
  2. Felix Rosenqvist - Meyer Shank Racing
  3. Will Power - Team Penske
  4. David Malukas - AJ Foyt Racing
  5. Alex Palou - Chip Ganassi Racing
  6. Alexander Rossi - Ed Carpenter Racing
  7. Christian Lundgaard - Arrow McLaren
  8. Marcus Armstrong - Meyer Shank Racing
  9. Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi Racing
  10. Marcus Ericsson - Andretti Global
  11. Scott McLaughlin - Team Penske
  12. Devlin DeFrancesco - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
  13. Colton Herta - Andretti Global
  14. Louis Foster - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
  15. Josef Newgarden - Team Penske
  16. Christian Rasmussen - Ed Carpenter Racing
  17. Nolan Siegel - Arrow McLaren
  18. Kyffin Simpson - Chip Ganassi Racing
  19. Kyle Kirkwood - Andretti Global
  20. Sting Ray Robb - Juncos Hollinger Racing
  21. Santino Ferrucci - AJ Foyt Racing
  22. Graham Rahal - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
  23. Rinus Veekay - Dale Coyne Racing
  24. Callum Ilott - PREMA Racing
  25. Robert Shwartzman - PREMA Racing
  26. Conor Daly - Juncos Hollinger Racing
  27. Jacob Abel - Dale Coyne Racing
Start time, TV channel and streaming details for the Grand Prix of Portland

For US viewers, IndyCar's 2025 Grand Prix of Portland will be broadcast on FOX. The coverage will begin at 3:00 pm ET, with the race set to go green at 3:22 pm ET.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international broadcasters:

  • Canada: TSN, TSN+
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
  • Spain: Movistar+
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany: Sky Sport
  • Belgium: VOO Sport World
  • Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Japan: Gaora Sports
  • Hungary: Arena 4
  • Turkey: S Sport

Alternatively, international IndyCar fans can also stream the race on the series' official platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Mitali
