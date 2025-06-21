What time is IndyCar qualifying today at Road America? Start time, qualifying groups, and practice results

IndyCar has wrapped up its two practice sessions for Road America, and it is time for the big qualifying session on Saturday (June 21). The last two races have seen drivers from two different teams take pole position - Andretti Global's Colton Herta at the Detroit GP and Team Penske's Will Power at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

However, both races have been won by the same driver - Herta's teammate, Kyle Kirkwood. The 26-year-old headlined day one at Road America by going quickest in practice one on Friday (June 20). He was the only driver to go in the 1:44s with a lap time of 1:44.9881.

In practice 2, Christian Lundgaard set the pace with a lap time of 1:45.341, with Alex Palou and 2024 winner at the track, Will Power, rounding up the Top 3. Kirkwood was nearly a second off his practice 1 pace, with a best time of 1:45.712.

Trending

For qualifying, the drivers have an added challenge - the scorching heat at Elkhart Lake. Most drivers wore cool suits to ease their runs in practice 2. However, if we were to keep the weather aside, a lot of drivers found two pain points at the 4.048-mile Road America circuit across the two practice sessions.

On the left-hander Turn 5, many drivers found themselves locking up their front left tires and going onto the sandy runoff area. The second challenging part of the track was Turn 14, the right-hander requiring downhill braking. Several drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood, and Santino Ferrucci, went off track and onto the sand.

Kirkwood's incident was the most severe. He went directly onto the grass, unlike the other two, who brushed the sand just outside the curb.

With this background being set, here's what lies ahead for qualifying.

Practice 2 decides two groups for IndyCar qualifying at Road America

The qualifying groups for each IndyCar race weekend on the road/street circuits are determined by the results of practice 2. Drivers who finish the session in odd positions, i.e., P1, P3, P5, and so on, are classified into Group 2. The drivers who finish the session in even positions, i.e., P2, P4, P6, and so on, will be part of Group 1.

Here are the two groups for qualifying:

Group 1

Alex Palou Kyle Kirkwood Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden Devlin DeFrancesco Pato O'Ward Graham Rahal Nolan Siegel Marcus Armstrong Kyffin Simpson Callum Ilott Robert Shwartzman Conor Daly

Group 2

Christian Lundgaard Will Power Colton Herta Felix Rosenqvist Santino Ferrucci Scott McLaughlin Rinus Veekay David Malukas Louis Foster Christian Rasmussen Marcus Ericsson Jacob Abel Alexander Rossi Sting Ray Robb

IndyCar qualifying at Road America: Start time and TV channel

The qualifying session at Road America is scheduled for 2:30 pm ET (1:30 pm local time). FOX will broadcast the session on FS1 in the US. For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of where you can watch the qualifying:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

If you don't see your country mentioned here, check this IndyCar.com page for the full list of international broadcasters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.