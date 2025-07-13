What time is IndyCar Race 2 at Iowa Speedway today (July 13)? Start time, driver starting order, and TV channel

  • home icon
By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Jul 13, 2025 12:17 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend - Source: Getty
Pato O'Ward at the 2-25 NTT INDYCAR Series Iowa Race Weekend - Source: Getty

The racing action has not stopped yet as the IndyCar Iowa race weekend gets back for another round of racing on July 13. The Sukup 275 was won by Pato O'Ward as the Mexican fended off Josef Newgarden to become the fourth different race winner this year.

The 27-car grid set their eyes on the Iowa race weekend owing to its special status in the racing calendar. The Grand Prix weekend houses two races with back-to-back entertaining action on Saturday and Sunday.

Newgarden had claimed pole position for the first race and comfortably led 232 laps and looked set to take the maiden race victory for Team Penske in 2025. However, O'Ward was on a mission after he was snubbed for a race victory earlier in the year at Thermal Club.

The Arrow McLaren driver utilised the strategic advantage in the latter phase of the race to dethrone Josef Newgarden of a supposedly easy race victory, to propel himself to second in the championship standings after the race win.

Meanwhile, the other 26 drivers would be eager to have a jibe at race 2 at Iowa Speedway to add a race victory to their tally. Whereas, Pato O'Ward would be looking to take home a double race victory and reduce his deficit to Alex Palou in the standings.

IndyCar Farm to Finish 275 race weekend schedule (All times are in Eastern Time)

Saturday, July 12:

Practice session: 10:30 AM

Qualifications: 1:30 PM

Race 1: 5:00 PM

Sunday, July 13:

Race 2: 1:00 PM

Starting order for the IndyCar Race 2 at Iowa Speedway

  1. #10 Alex Palou
  2. #60 Felix Rosenqvist
  3. #4 David Malukas
  4. #2 Josef Newgarden
  5. #6 Nolan Siegel
  6. #12 Will Power
  7. #76 Conor Daly
  8. #9 Scott Dixon
  9. #5 Pato O'Ward
  10. #15 Graham Rahal
  11. #83 Robert Shwartzman
  12. #66 Marcus Armstrong
  13. #90 Callum Ilott
  14. #28 Marcus Ericsson
  15. #20 Alexander Rossi
  16. #45 Louis Foster
  17. #21 Christian Rasmussen
  18. #8 Kyffin Simpson
  19. #26 Colton Herta
  20. #14 Santino Ferrucci
  21. #27 Kyle Kirkwood
  22. #7 Christian Lundgaard
  23. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco
  24. #77 Sting Ray Robb
  25. #51 Jacob Abel
  26. #18 Rinus VeeKay
  27. #3 Scott McLaughlin
Where to watch the IndyCar Race 2 at Iowa Speedway?

FOX Sports had signed an exclusive deal with the championship to stream the open-wheel racing series on its network across the United States. While it covers the majority of the audience watching the premier open-wheel race, fans in other nations can access the race through various streaming platforms.

Here's a list of a few non-US broadcasters for the Iowa 2 race on July 13:

  • Canada: TSN, TSN+
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
  • Spain: Movistar+
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany: Sky Sport
  • Belgium: VOO Sport World
  • Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
  • Middle East and India: IndyCar LIVE
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Singapore: IndyCar LIVE
  • Japan: Gaora Sports
  • Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE
  • Hungary: Arena 4
  • Turkey: S Sport

If any doubt persists for any fan, they can access this link to verify the status of their broadcaster in their region.

