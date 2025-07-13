What time is IndyCar Race 2 at Iowa Speedway today (July 13)? Start time, driver starting order, and TV channel

The racing action has not stopped yet as the IndyCar Iowa race weekend gets back for another round of racing on July 13. The Sukup 275 was won by Pato O'Ward as the Mexican fended off Josef Newgarden to become the fourth different race winner this year.

The 27-car grid set their eyes on the Iowa race weekend owing to its special status in the racing calendar. The Grand Prix weekend houses two races with back-to-back entertaining action on Saturday and Sunday.

Newgarden had claimed pole position for the first race and comfortably led 232 laps and looked set to take the maiden race victory for Team Penske in 2025. However, O'Ward was on a mission after he was snubbed for a race victory earlier in the year at Thermal Club.

The Arrow McLaren driver utilised the strategic advantage in the latter phase of the race to dethrone Josef Newgarden of a supposedly easy race victory, to propel himself to second in the championship standings after the race win.

Meanwhile, the other 26 drivers would be eager to have a jibe at race 2 at Iowa Speedway to add a race victory to their tally. Whereas, Pato O'Ward would be looking to take home a double race victory and reduce his deficit to Alex Palou in the standings.

IndyCar Farm to Finish 275 race weekend schedule (All times are in Eastern Time)

Saturday, July 12:

Practice session: 10:30 AM

Qualifications: 1:30 PM

Race 1: 5:00 PM

Sunday, July 13:

Race 2: 1:00 PM

Starting order for the IndyCar Race 2 at Iowa Speedway

#10 Alex Palou #60 Felix Rosenqvist #4 David Malukas #2 Josef Newgarden #6 Nolan Siegel #12 Will Power #76 Conor Daly #9 Scott Dixon #5 Pato O'Ward #15 Graham Rahal #83 Robert Shwartzman #66 Marcus Armstrong #90 Callum Ilott #28 Marcus Ericsson #20 Alexander Rossi #45 Louis Foster #21 Christian Rasmussen #8 Kyffin Simpson #26 Colton Herta #14 Santino Ferrucci #27 Kyle Kirkwood #7 Christian Lundgaard #30 Devlin DeFrancesco #77 Sting Ray Robb #51 Jacob Abel #18 Rinus VeeKay #3 Scott McLaughlin

Where to watch the IndyCar Race 2 at Iowa Speedway?

FOX Sports had signed an exclusive deal with the championship to stream the open-wheel racing series on its network across the United States. While it covers the majority of the audience watching the premier open-wheel race, fans in other nations can access the race through various streaming platforms.

Here's a list of a few non-US broadcasters for the Iowa 2 race on July 13:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East and India: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

If any doubt persists for any fan, they can access this link to verify the status of their broadcaster in their region.

